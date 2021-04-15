HERTFORD — In accordance with Executive Order No. 204, the NCWorks Career Centers in Elizabeth City, Dare County, and Edenton are fully reopened to the public with no appointment necessary effective Monday, April 12, 2021.
David Whitmer, Director, said “We are excited to make this announcement and to now have the opportunity to provide both in person and virtual services to our customers. The last 12 months have taught us all to be resourceful and resilient. I believe virtual services are here to stay but specific in person services remain a critical component to our overall workforce mission and service delivery system.”
Customers of the NCWorks Career centers will be asked to come to the center alone, practice social distancing, and wear a mask while in the center. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
The centers will continue offering virtual services to individuals who may not feel comfortable coming in person to receive services.
To set up a virtual appointment, call text, or email your local NCWorks Career Center.
Center contact information is listed below:
- Dare: 2522 South Croatan Hwy., Nags Head; Monday-Friday, 8:30a.m.-4 p.m.; Call 252-480-3500; Text “NCWorks Dare” to 56512; Email ncworks.6700@nccommerce.com
- Edenton: 118 Blades St., Bld 3, Edenton; Tuesday & Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Call 252-482-2195; Text “NCWorks Appointment” to56512; Email ncworks.3200@nccommerce.com