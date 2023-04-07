...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
New ambulance to cost Chowan $100K more than last ambulance
EDENTON — Chowan County will pay more than $321,000 for a new ambulance for Emergency Medical Services — about $100,000 more than the county paid for its last new ambulance.
While not slated to be delivered for another 24 to 36 months, the county's cost of $321,263 for the ambulance built by TraumaHawk and American Emergency Vehicles will be "locked in," meaning the cost won't increase, EMS Director Colin Ryan said.
“It’s a dramatic increase from our last purchase,” Ryan told commissioners. “It’s an almost $100,000 increase from the last one we ordered and there’s no difference in the ambulance or equipment.”
Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Kirby said rising costs are something the county likely will be facing for years to come.
“We are in a mode where we are going to have to spend this much money every other year,” he said. “Every two years, we’re going to have to be buying a new ambulance to maintain the rotation and program that we’ve got. It’s almost like the cost of keeping the lights on.”
Kirby noted that the cost to the county to replace ambulances would amount to nearly $160,000 annually, or almost $14,000 a month per ambulance.
Commissioner Ellis Lawrence asked if the new vehicle will be four-wheel drive. Ryan said it will be two-wheel drive, simply because it will save the county up to $10,000 by not purchasing a four-wheel-drive vehicle.
“We have three four-wheel drives right now,” Ryan said. “We usually send them to the stations during hurricanes or snow (events).”
Without any further discussion, the board unanimously approved the ambulance purchase. Commissioners also voted to spend $37,542 to upgrade a current ambulance and to spend no more than $15,000 renovating Center Hill Fire Department to add separate sleeping quarters for men and women.
Other business, commissioners:
• Unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department and Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle for continued use of the D.F. Walker Gym. The agreement is from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
• Unanimously approved forwarding a road abandonment petition to the N.C. Department of Transportation for an unused spur of Rocky Hock Church Road, in front of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, at the urging of adjacent property owners.
• Unanimously approved a resolution for a second installment of national opioid settlement funding.
• Unanimously approved putting out a new request for proposals for a revision of the county code of ordinances and increasing the budget for the revision to up to $75,000. A prior bid for $57,900 was submitted when the county put out an initial RFP with a budget of $50,000. The county's code of ordinances was last updated around 2006.
• Unanimously approved spending roughly $800 on two hotel rooms for three commissioners to attend a two-day conference.
• Unanimously approved two budget amendments, one for $16,219.50 to pay Carrera Painting for painting the first floor of the county courthouse, the second for $200,197.89 to amend the Soil & Water Conservation’s budget to include Stream Debris Removal grant funding for 2023.
• Unanimously approved a new $43,000 contract with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co. of Wilmington to conduct the county's annual audit.
• Unanimously approved five policies to remain in compliance with 2021 American Rescue Plan which provides state and local fiscal recovery funds.
• Heard from Andy White, a member of the Chowan Senior Center board, who, during public comments, spoke in favor of a proposal to construct an indoor pool and senior center adjacent to the old D.F. Walker gym on Oakum Street.
• Heard an update on expenses for the John A. Holmes High School construction project which now totals $3,598,268, of which $115,891 has not yet been reimbursed by grant funding.
• Learned from County Manager Kevin Howard that Tax Administrator Melissa Radke submitted her resignation, effective April 28.