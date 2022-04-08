Cheryl Orr and Cindy Gandee are embarking upon a new adventure on South Broad Street.
The pair are launching a new business venture in the spring, titled “A Still Life + Cotton Gin Inn Culinary.”
From their new digs at 212 South Broad Street – the former Shoppes on Broad – Orr and Gandee look to bring a new destination establishment to Edenton’s thriving downtown.
According to Gandee, A Still Life will be a lifestyle interiors shop offering “homewares, furniture, rugs and antiques as well as some carefully selected women’s accessory lines, including apparel, jewelry, scarves and handbags.
The shop also aims to carry gift bags for birthdays and weddings that can be “attractively wrapped and ready to go.”
Meanwhile on Orr’s side, the cooking will commence.
The pair hope to have shoppers grab a bite of lunch or a glass of wine while browsing the store’s wares. Orr said that she will be hosting brunch, lunch and high teas at the store while Gandee runs the lifestyle interiors side.
“One aspect of the COVID lockdowns was spending more time in our homes resulting in seeing things we were ready to change,” Gandee said. “We will continue to have a full-scale design studio at the back of the store where customers can make an appointment to look at fabrics, wallpaper, paint colors, lighting and furniture.”
Gandee said that in-home appointments can be scheduled from the shop to assist in making decisions. Sub-contractors for painting, cabinetry, upholstery and wallpaper will also be available alongside two seamstresses for window treatments and pillows.
For Gandee, this is nothing new. She first opened Summerhouse Design Studio a decade ago, a venture which has since closed. Now, A Still Life allows her to pick up where she left off alongside a friend.
Orr, who previously owned The Cotton Gin Inn, sees this as a new opportunity to escalate her love for cooking. As a chef, she offered culinary classes while at the Inn. On South Broad Street, opportunities abound even further.
Speaking briefly on leaving the Inn behind, Orr said she was ready to put more time into cooking. It was time for something new.
“I was about to start renovating the Inn,” Orr said. “A couple popped in from Colorado – we were booked at the time – but they were interested in seeing the property.”
Orr said that she asked herself whether or not she should continue with renovations and take on more debt or move on with the potential buyers – in the form of the visiting couple.
“I decided to go ahead and sell,” she said. “It came full circle too. The original Speight family (who built the house) first lived in the home with nine children. Now the new family has nine children.”
Orr said that weddings may still be held at the Inn in the future, at the new owner’s discretion. Those details are not fully ironed out yet, however.
Following the sale of the Inn, Orr began browsing for a new space.
While investing in 212 South Broad, it turned out both Gandee and Orr were looking at the same property, unbeknownst to the other.
“We both worked with Sotheby’s, unknown to each other,” Gandee said. “Our agent told me that someone else was interested in the building [212]. When I found out, I thought that Cheryl would be perfect in the building. So I called her and suggested it.”
The rest is history. Gandee said they are borrowing inspiration from other “sip and shop” styled restaurants, including Coastal Fog – located in Greenville.
“We’re hoping it will be a destination, you come in, you shop, you eat and spend the day,” Gandee said.
The two hope to have their new shop open by May or June to welcome in both shoppers and travelers alike.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.