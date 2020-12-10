Three new Chowan County commissioners and one incumbent took their oaths-of-office during a board meeting Monday.
Alex Kehayes, Chris Evans, Travian Taylor and Ron Cummings were sworn in by clerk Susanne Stallings, who was recognized for her 15 years of service to the county earlier in the meeting.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners voted in Bob Kirby as board chair, while Larry McLaughlin was chosen to serve as vice chair. Both votes were unanimous.
Before the new board of commissioners took over, outgoing commissioners Patti Kersey, Don Faircloth and Greg Bonner were recognized for their service.
Each outgoing commissioner thanked the county’s employees for all that they’ve done through the years.
“I want to give a huge thank you to Chowan’s employees,” Faircloth said. “I didn’t realize how truly blessed this county was. Thank you so much.”
Kersey noted that before she became a county commissioner, she had no intention of seeking public office.
“It was a fork in a road, and I am delighted that I took that path,” said the first female board chair in the county’s history.
She noted that she believes that transition is important as it brings new ideas and goals to the table. Kersey shared a quote from author Mark Twain, “If you stand still, you’re falling behind and the world will eventually pass you by.”
“I would like to say to the board, be courageous and take on the challenges that we have. Don’t kick the cans,” she said. “I’m so proud of this board and the things that we’ve accomplished.”
Before the board transition, the commissioners honored several county employees for their years of service. They were:
- 5-year anniversary: Jeffery Edwards and Antwan Rascoe, sheriff’s office; Lottie Griffin, tax; and Kelsey Henson, EMS
- 10-year anniversary: Mary White, DSS
- 15-year anniversary: Susanne Stallings, administration; and Alan Stulick, sheriff
- 20-year anniversary: Sharon Armstead, recreation; Jeanette Ferebee, detention; Teresa Johnson and Rena Skinner, tax; Kenneth White, sheriff
- 25-year anniversary: Cheri Blount, DSS; Holly Colombo, inspections and planning; Donald Wheeler, maintenance
- Retirement recognition: Faye Boyce, tax; Andy Bunch and Dwayne Goodwin, sheriff; Wayne Spruill, water