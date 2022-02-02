New COVID cases in the eight-county region jumped by another 1,700 this week, including a 170-case outbreak at Bertie Correctional Center, Albemarle Regional Health Services data released Friday shows.
In its weekly surveillance report, ARHS also reported eight more COVID-related deaths in the region, including four in Hertford County and two each in Bertie and Chowan counties. Two of the deaths were reported at nursing home/assisted living facilities.
ARHS also announced Friday that it no longer will report active case counts or vaccine totals in its weekly surveillance report. ARHS Director Battle Betts noted that the growth of at-home testing and the expansion of state reporting on vaccinations had made it more difficult for ARHS to collect and report accurate data.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been the goal of ARHS to provide accurate and timely data to keep our communities up to date,” Betts said in a press release. “As time moves on, it is apparent to us that the data we are collecting is no longer exact due to the abundance of home tests that are not reported and the expansion of the state vaccine reports to include federal sites and other vaccine providers across the state.
“Therefore, our surveillance report no longer meets our standards and we are committed to only providing data of the highest quality,” he continued. “Moving forward ARHS will not be issuing a weekly surveillance report with active cases and vaccine totals.”
The agency will, however, continue to include information about COVID-related deaths and outbreaks at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and incarceration facilities, Betts said.
With the 1,766-case increase this week, total COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region since the start of the pandemic is now approaching 30,000.
According to ARHS’ data, Pasquotank County reported the largest increase in new cases this week, 425. Both Chowan and Currituck reported 297 new cases, while Hertford County reported 219 and Bertie County 201. Among other counties in ARHS’ health district, Perquimans County reported 147 new cases, while Gates County and Camden County reported 104 and 76, respectively.
Active COVID cases again decreased slightly from last week, falling by 33 to 638. Only Pasquotank (40), Camden (12) and Perquimans (9) reported increases in active cases.
Fifty-two new hospitalizations for COVID were reported at four regional hospitals over the past seven days, down 22 from a similar period last week. Sentara Albemarle Medical Center reported the largest increase: 34. Chowan Hospital reported 10 new admissions while Roanoke-Chowan Hospital reported seven and Vidant Bertie reported one new admission. As of Friday, 34 patients were being treated at SAMC for COVID. That’s about 40% of all in-patient beds at the hospital.
ARHS data shows COVID cases at nursing homes, assisted living centers and jail facilities jumped by nearly 250 this week, totaling 588 at 18 facilities. Last week, the count was 340 cases at 17 facilities. Nearly 30 percent of the cases were at Bertie Correctional Center, where 70 staff and 100 inmate cases were reported in a new outbreak this week.
Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center had the second-highest case count among facilities, 93. Accordius at Creekside in Ahoskie reported the third-largest number (45), while Chowan River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (42) was fourth and Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center (30) was fifth.
Of the deaths reported this week, ARHS said four were persons over 65. Three — two in Hertford County and one in Bertie County — were between the ages of 25 and 49. One Chowan resident who died was between 50 and 64, ARHS said.
The eight-county region’s COVID positivity rate — the percentage of virus tests that came back with a positive result — rose to over 36% for the week ending Jan. 22. The number of COVID tests administered in the region that week, meanwhile, decreased slightly to 4,448.
Counting all vaccinations in the eight-county district this week, Centers for Disease Control data show another 700 people received a first dose of vaccine, raising the total to 110,721. Another 436 people received a second dose and became fully vaccinated, raising that figure to 83,362.
According to population estimates, just over 160,000 people live in the eight counties served by the public health district.
The percentage of those fully vaccinated is now over 50% in six of the eight counties, with Camden (59.3%) and Currituck (54.7%) reporting the highest percentages.
Only Perquimans (46.9%) and Hertford (46.7%) counties are still below the 50% fully vaccinated threshold. The percentages of fully vaccinated in the four other counties are 54.7% in Chowan, 52.2% in Pasquotank, 50.8% in Gates and 50% in Bertie.
Only 269 people in the eight counties got a booster dose of vaccine this week, raising that total to 21,358. Perquimans and Gates (30.1%) had the highest percentage of residents with a booster shot. Chowan was next (29.3%), followed by Hertford (28.5%), Bertie (26.3%), Pasquotank (23.9%) and Currituck (23.2%). Camden continued to have the lowest percentage, 18.6%.