Chowan County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education’s recommendations for the new high school project.
The vote occurred during Monday’s meeting at the Public Safety Building, at East Freemason Street.
One approved recommendation was for a seamless build of phases 1 and 2, which would complete the school around July 2024. The other was to apply for a USDA loan, which would allow the county to pay for the project up front.
A state grant totaling $20 million is already being used for the project's design and construction for Phase 1. According to Rick Ott, from M.B. Kahn Construction Inc., the county will need to take out a $30 million loan for the rest of the construction. In the past, the Commissioners and BOE have discussed taking out a 30-year loan for $35 million with a 2.5% interest rate.
According to a report from Davenport, the county's financial consultant for the project, the loan will not result in a tax increase for Chowan County property owners.
Ott noted that if the county voted to delay the funding, and inflation increased 1 percentage point, the increase would add $6.7 million to the project.
“If it’s 2 points, we’d see an increase of about $14 million in additional interest the county would have to pay if Phase 2 is delayed,” he said.
During the meeting, Commissioner Larry McLaughlin said that several people that he has coffee with have been concerned about the price.
“When I explain what the facility provides, especially in terms of CTE (career and technical education), I’m thrilled,” he said. “As far as the community is concerned, I think they’ll see it will be far superior to what we have now.”
Kirby noted that there has been several different cost projections for the new school project throughout the planning stage.
Ott noted that the original cost for everything the school system wanted was $60 million. His company was instructed to bring the cost down to the current cost, $49.9 million. Some of the cost projections that have been brought up, $45 million, was a number Davenport plugged in for a cost-analysis report.
The $49.9 million budget for the new high school project includes everything, even the gold shovels at the groundbreaking, Ott said.
“Part of our job is to cost control,” he said. “We have a fixed budget and we intend to keep to it.”
During the process, there will be "reasonable" penalties for not completing specific activities at certain times, Ott said. This will allow M.B. Kahn to produce a schedule prior to bidding, which has helped them get better bid prices.
The Commissioners asked County Manager Kevin Howard if taking on the new school project would cause the county to increase property taxes when trying to fund other projects in the future.
Howard noted the county has some cushion to pay for upcoming projects, but there may be tax increase in the future as costs and assessed property values increase.
Some projects will be paid for with other funds designated for them, such as a new fire truck with fire department funds.
“But you may need a tax increase for the fire fee to pay for it,” Howard said.
He noted that the most costly upcoming construction project will be a new county jail.
“We’re talking about $3 million to $9 million if we do it ourselves,” he said. The county has been looking at a partnership with Bertie and Martin counties for a regional jail.
Both Commissioners Alex Kehayes and Kirby asked Ott about Chowan Middle School, which will be the next major school construction project.
“Parts of the facility are 30 years old,” Ott said. “Some of it is a lot older. I think it will still be good for 8 to 10 years. … It is worth maintaining and restoring.”
He suggested the county invest $200,000 to $250,000 in the immediate future to work on some significant drainage issues at the CMS property.
In other matters, the commissioners approved:
- the annual health care renewal rates, which were presented by Pierce Group Benefits
- A land lease for Carolina Telephone at 1416 Virginia Road (well site located on NC 32 between Macedonia and Morristown roads) for the purpose of placing and maintaining certain equipment and facilities, for a period of 10 years from the Effective Date and thereafter will automatically renew for 2 successive periods of 5 years.
- authorizing the Clerk to begin early registration for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) Annual Conference to be held in August 12-14, 2021, in New Hanover County at the Wilmington Convention Center. The charges for this conference will not be billed until the 2021-22 budget, but early rates of $275 can only be locked in the month of May 2021.
- appointing Sandra Taylor to the Area Agency on Aging Nursing Home Advisory Board.