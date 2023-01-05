A bevy of new laws have taken effect in North Carolina as of Jan. 1. Here are some of the most notable additions to the state code.
Per Senate Bill 105, or the 2021 Appropriations Act:
- A reduction in North Carolina’s individual income tax rate. The state’s income tax is a flat rate, meaning that everyone pays the same yearly rate. That rate will continue decreasing. It was 4.99 percent last year, while in 2023, it’ll be 4.75 percent. By 2027, it’ll be 3.99 percent.
- A new law placing restrictions on declaration of states of emergency by the governor takes effect, curbing the powers of the governor. This was written by the Republican-majority General Assembly in response to Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s handling of COVID-19 restrictions. Governors are now required to gain formal support from other elected officials for their emergency declarations to last beyond 30 and 60 days.
- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is mandated to inform every state fire department, under its regulation, of new reporting requirements for firefighting foam — specifically aqueous film-forming foams — because of concerns that it can contain hazardous “forever chemicals.”
Additionally, the North Carolina Collaboratory — which was established by the General Assembly to conduct scientific research to inform policy-making — the fire marshal’s office, and other stakeholders must develop and maintain, and have online and operational by Jan. 1, an online reporting tool and database that tracks storage and use of AFFF – per the Raleigh News & Observer.
Per Senate Bill 300, which deals with criminal justice reform:
- Starting Jan. 1, people in the process of being certified as law enforcement officers or applying for certification must have their fingerprints electronically submitted to the State Bureau of Investigation. The SBI must request the fingerprints of officers and applicants from employers and then run state/federal criminal history checks and provide the results to the commissions in charge of regulating training and certification of deputies and other law enforcement officers. If an applicant withdraws or an officer leaves the job, the fingerprint records must be removed.
Per House Bill 83, which covers revenue laws and administrative changes to said laws:
- In the case of failure to pay any tax when due, the law changes a 10 percent late payment penalty to five percent. In 2024, the rate becomes two percent for each month, or part of a month, that the payment is late.
Per Senate Bill 388, which legislates over farmers who run zoos:
- Starting Jan. 1, farmers who operate a zoo and farm may be eligible for a sales and use tax exemption for items used in the zoo.
Per Senate Bill 766, which handles organized retail theft:
- A new law from this bill is designed to counter organized theft at retail stores by discouraging the sale of those stolen items by third parties on websites such as Amazon or Facebook. Provisions that took effect in December increased penalties for large-scale thefts. Starting in 2023, “high-volume” third-party sellers ($20,000+ annually) must provide certain contact and bank account information to a marketplace that they are using. The marketplace also must suspend sales when such a seller refuses to provide information or gives false information.
An increase in North Carolina’s gas tax is included in the changes as well, which could lead to higher prices at the pump just as the summer driving season comes back into view again.
The Tar Heel State’s fuel tax, already one of the highest in the country at 38.5 cents per gallon, has been raised to 40.5 cents per gallon.
By comparison, South Carolina has a 28 cent tax, Tennessee has a 27 cent tax and Virginia has a 28 cent tax. Economists at GasBuddy predict an average nationwide price per gallon to be $3.49 this year.
Other laws include: new requirements for magistrates to receive training on evictions; additional powers for probation officers in the newly established Adult Corrections Department during states of emergency; changes to the Private Protective Services Board and some related changes to private investigators’ licenses; and the new terms for appointees to the newly merged State Board of Barber Examiners and Board of Electrolysis Examiners.