...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Chowan Arts Council Executive Director Meredith Timberlake poses in front of the mural that artist Matt Liveley, with the help of art students from Kim Harrison’s class at John A. Holmes High School and youth from Darl Dressler’s Fearless Kids art class, completed on the side of the CAC gallery building at 112 W. Water Street, across from the park on Edenton’s Waterfront.
Shown is the “teapot” detail on the wall mural artist Matt Lively, with the help of local art students, painted on the side of the CAC gallery building at 112 W. Water Street across from the park on Edenton’s Waterfront. A table and some chairs are located in front of the mural.
This detail of “Bee-Cycles” on the Chowan County Arts Council's new side wall mural is a trademark of artist Matt Lively, who completed the mural with the help of local art students. The Bee-Cycles have appeared in almost all of Lively's more than 50 murals.
EDENTON — A new mural just completed in Edenton features some of the town’s signature historic landmarks: the Edenton teapot, the Cupola House, the Roanoke River Lighthouse Lighthouse, the Edenton Trolley, and several unicycle-riding bumble bees.
Meredeth Timberlake, Chowan Arts Council’s executive director, said the mural was the organization’s way of bringing art outside the walls of its gallery. The mural is painted on the side of the CAC gallery building at 112 W. Water Street across from the park on Edenton’s Waterfront.
Artist Matt Lively completed the mural in three days with the help of art students from Kim Harrison’s class at John A. Holmes High School. Youth from Darl Dressler’s Fearless Kids art class also participated.
The teapot is of course from the Edenton Tea Party fame. Everyone knows about the Cupola House, the lighthouse and the trolley.
But what about the bees?
According to Timberlake, that’s a trademark of Lively’s. The “Bee-Cycles” have appeared as a bit of whimsy in almost all of his more than 50 murals. The Richmond, Va. artist has been painting for more than 40 years. His work can be seen in Richmond, Gloucester, and Petersburg, Va.