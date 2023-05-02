EDENTON — A new mural just completed in Edenton features some of the town’s signature historic landmarks: the Edenton teapot, the Cupola House, the Roanoke River Lighthouse Lighthouse, the Edenton Trolley, and several unicycle-riding bumble bees.

Meredeth Timberlake, Chowan Arts Council’s executive director, said the mural was the organization’s way of bringing art outside the walls of its gallery. The mural is painted on the side of the CAC gallery building at 112 W. Water Street across from the park on Edenton’s Waterfront.