Food Lion building

An unidentified worker disposes of debris from the roofing and other repairs underway at the empty former Food Lion shopping center in north Edenton. The center's new owners plan to invest $2.8 million in repairs at the site, an Edenton town spokesman said.   

 Vernon Fueston/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — The shopping center that once housed Edenton's Food Lion supermarket until its move across town is in foreclosure, and the new owners are taking steps to make its commercial space available for rent.

The new owner, Today's Bank of Fayetteville, Arkansas, is investing $2.8 million to fix the shopping center's roof and make other renovations, said Tyler Newman, public information officer for the town of Edenton. A.R. Chesson of Elizabeth City is performing the work.