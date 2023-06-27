...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Between a half to one foot of inundation above ground
level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle
Sound and adjacent rivers. In Virginia, Virginia Beach along
North Landing River and Back Bay in southern Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect a half to up to one foot of
water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some
roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and
lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
An unidentified worker disposes of debris from the roofing and other repairs underway at the empty former Food Lion shopping center in north Edenton. The center's new owners plan to invest $2.8 million in repairs at the site, an Edenton town spokesman said.
EDENTON — The shopping center that once housed Edenton's Food Lion supermarket until its move across town is in foreclosure, and the new owners are taking steps to make its commercial space available for rent.
The new owner, Today's Bank of Fayetteville, Arkansas, is investing $2.8 million to fix the shopping center's roof and make other renovations, said Tyler Newman, public information officer for the town of Edenton. A.R. Chesson of Elizabeth City is performing the work.