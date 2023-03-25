COLUMBIA — A decorated state corrections manager who got her start working at Pasquotank Correctional Institute has been named the new warden at the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm in Columbia.

Lucketchia Boston, who started her career in corrections as an officer at PCI in 2001, will oversee the minimum-security prison for adult males on 200 acres near Columbia, N.C. Department of Adult Correction Director Todd Ishee announced Tuesday.