Chowan County Board of Elections Executive Director Terry Meyers told the Chowan Herald they're getting a new election system by July 1.
The board will host a series of meetings starting Friday, April 9, to look at various systems.
Board of Elections will host a virtual meeting from 10:15 a.m. to about noon to view the Hart intercivic Election system as it would be used in an election.
There will be a presentation from 10:45 a.m. to about 1 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, to view the ES&S/Printelect Election system as it would be used in an election. This meeting will be in person and held at the Chowan County Agriculture Building.
If you want to hear what may happen with the election systems then you need to have someone here. We have a limit of 30 persons who may be in the large conference room.
“We will have to limit the attendance to 30 persons and the parties and press will have priorities in attendance but we will limit them as well to no more than 2 each," Meyers said. "Face masks will be worn to attend the meeting. Presenters may not be wearing the masks when they are talking if space is appropriate.”
The board will vote on which system to purchase at its meeting on Tuesday, April 20.