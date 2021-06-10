Bill delaying 2021 municipal elections passes NC Senate
The North Carolina Senate passed a bill that revises municipal redistricting for 2021.
The bill requires that elections in municipalities with one or more offices up for election in 2021, where the candidate for that office is elected by district, shall be delayed until 2022. Edenton has a town council election scheduled for later this year.
The bill also requires municipalities with delayed 2021 elections to review and revise those electoral districts following the release of the 2020 US census data.
The bill passed the Senate 46-0 on June 3 and heads for the House.
Historic Commission postpones fundraiser
Penelope’s Prohibition Party, a fundraiser for Edenton Historical Commission, has been postponed. According to the organization’s Facebook page, the event has been postponed “out of respect for the now-scheduled Juneteenth celebrations happening throughout the day and night of June 19.”
The new date of the fundraiser has not been announced.
American Legion Post 40 officers sworn in
Edward Bond American Legion Post 40 recently installed its officers for 2021-22. They were installed June 1 by Tammy Baker Hamilton, District 1 Commander.
The officers are Maureen A. Sobulefsky, commander; Garry DiNunzio, 1st vice commander; Glenn Collins, 2nd vice commander; EC Toppin, adjutant; Martin Summann, finance officer; Roscoe Poole, chaplain; Bob Oliviera, historian; Jerry Rahal and Calvin Capehart, sergeant at arms; Peter Roscoe, judge advocate; and Anita Mason, new executive board member.
Wound Healing Center expanding services
Beginning Tuesday, June 8, Dr. Brandon Eppihimer with the Vidant Chowan Hospital Wound Healing Center expanded services to two days per week. The expansion assists Dr. Eppihimer and his staff in providing increased wound care services to northeastern North Carolina.
Dr. Eppihimer earned his medical degree from Georgia Regents University and completed his residency at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine. He is board certified in family and preventative medicine and his specialties include undersea and hyperbaric medicine.
No referral needed. To schedule an appointment, call the Vidant Chowan Hospital Specialty Clinic at 252-482-6193.