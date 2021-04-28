Blessing of the Fleet 2021 set for Saturday, May 1
The Edenton Yacht Club invites all area boaters to join them for the 6th Annual Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday May 1.
The boats, sailboats, fishing boats, power boats, kayaks, and whatever floating contrivance can be found, will gather at the Pembroke Creek No. 4 channel marker, at 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m., the parade will follow the Chowan County Sheriff’s boat to slowly process single-file toward the southwest corner of the town dock, where Edenton clergy will confer blessings for a summer of fair weather and safe boating.
Officiants will include the Rev. Malone Gilliam, the Rev. Jonathan Tobias and the Rev. Jeffery Russell, as in previous years.
It is traditional, but not required, to dress both boat and crew in bright nautical finery. Following the brief blessing, the boats will turn southbound and return to Pembroke Creek.
For information, call EYC Vice Commodore Mimi Reiheld, 252-339-0287 or email areiheld@yahoo.com.
Heritage Farm Fest canceled for 2021
Heritage Foundation announced that there will be no Heritage Farm Fest this year, due to school, town and state regulations.
The festival is traditionally held the first weekend in June.
The association noted that it will have a display at the Chowan County Regional Fair that is taking place again this year.
Regional water treatment plant proposal discussed
Officials from the Town of Edenton and Chowan and Perquimans counties discussed a report by Rivers and Associates on a possible regional water treatment plant to serve the two counties and town.
The meeting to discuss the results of the feasibility study was held Wednesday via Zoom.
According to the report, should the regional partners choose to move forward with a Regional water supply, and the associated treatment system, the recommended alternative is Reverse Osmosis at a preliminary estimated project cost of $51.7 million.
No action was taken. The managers of the three boards will continue to work to gauge the level of interest from each of the three entities.
ECSU hosts weekly vaccine clinics in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City State University hosts a COVID vaccine clinic from noon to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday at K.E. White graduate center in Elizabeth City.
Walk-ins are welcome to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Edenton-Chowan Schools to hold remote-learning day Friday
Edenton-Chowan Schools announced that Thursday, April 29, will be a regular school day to make up for a school day missed due to inclement weather.
Friday, April 30, is a remote learning day.