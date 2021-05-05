Commission announces tour information
Edenton Historical Commission is planning a REAL Christmas Candlelight Tour this December! SallyFrancis Kehayes and I are co-chairing and wanted to let you, as important members of the Chowan Edenton visitor development community, know some of the plans.
The tour will be held Dec. 10-11, 2021, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The route will start on West Water Street, go north on Granville Street to Gale Street, then back to West Church Street, ending on Broad Street.
County begins flushing water system
Beginning Monday, May 3, Chowan County Water Department began flushing 300 miles of water mains to ensure that customers continue to receive high quality water. Flushing will be done late in the evening and through the early morning hours Monday through Friday (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.), to minimize any inconvenience to customers. Flushing is scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 21.
Flushing will occur in three phases over the three week period. We will start in Phase 1 (areas east of Highway 32 and north of Highway 17) move to Phase 2 (areas west of Highway 32 and north of Highway 17) and we complete system flushing in Phase 3 (all areas south of Highway 17).
If you experience discoloration or loss of pressure, we recommend flushing the service line for 5 to 10 minutes from the meter to your house by opening an outside spigot. This should help protect against discoloration or particles from getting into washing machines, dishwashers, kitchen, and bath faucets.
We apologize for any inconvenience. If you have questions or for updates on the progress of Operation Spring Clean, please call the Chowan County Water Department at 252-482-7477.