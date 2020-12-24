Letters to Santa appear in newspaper and online
Due to the overwhelming response to our annual Letters to Santa feature and some technical problems, some submissions do not appear in this edition.
We apologize for the inconvenience. Below are a list of submissions that appear only online.
Historic Site offers Wi-Fi in parking lot
The Historic Edenton State Historic Site has a new high-speed Wi-Fi device installed at our Visitor Center’s parking area as part of the state’s NC Student Connect Park and Learn program to help our neighbors and local students connect to the internet.
The initiative is a partnership between DNCR and Gov. Cooper’s Hometown Strong program designed to address internet connectivity gaps in rural North Carolina.
Info sought on Branning, Richmond Cedar Works workers
The timber industry from 1880 until about 1920 was the leading employer in the Albemarle area. Bill Barber is researching and writing the history of Branning Manufacturing Company and Richmond Cedar Works, as both had a significant presence across the region.
Branning operated sawmills in Edenton, Columbia, and Ahoskie. Richmond Cedar Works operated a mill at Gum Neck in Tyrrell County, Buffalo City in Dare County, Wilt’s Veneer in Plymouth, a shingle mill in Elizabeth City, and a sawmill in Norfolk County, Virginia.
In writing the story of these two timber enterprises, Barber plans to include an appendix with names of local people employed by either of these two companies. If you had an ancestor that worked with either company, and wish to have their information considered for inclusion in the book, contact Barber with their name and what information you might have about their job and dates of employment.
Contact him at bbarber1950@gmail.com. Please include your name, so that contributors can be credited in the book.
Branning's timberland holdings stretched from the Great Dismal Swamp to Hyde County.
Besides sawmills, both companies employed hundreds of men on logging crews, railroads, tugboats and steamers.
This book, Tyrrell Timber: A History of Branning Manufacturing Company and Richmond Cedar Works, is Barber’s second book on the local timber industry. His first book, Buffalo City and the Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland, was published earlier this year.
It was speculated that in 1900 as much as 50percent of Edenton’s workforce was employed at their complex on the western edge of town. The company also operated a railroad in Bertie County, as well as a fleet of steamers that carried passengers and freight from the ports of Windsor, Plymouth, Edenton and Elizabeth City.