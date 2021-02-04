Newspaper expands coverage to Tyrrell, Hyde counties
The Chowan Herald has expanded coverage to include Tyrrell and Hyde counties. This comes after the Scuppernog Reminder, which provided news of the counties for over 40 years, closed its doors in 2020. To read more about the changes to the Chowan Herald, see Page A4.
Connect Edenton meeting to be on Facebook Live
Connect Edenton: a Valentine’s Gathering will be broadcast at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 14, via Facebook live on the “Connect Edenton” group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/688159798512849/ . The group is open to everyone. The gathering will feature prose and poetry readings on love and community and a talk with Rev. Malone Gilliam, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, on civil discourse in democracy. A YouTube recording will be made available after the event.
Goodwin appointed to NC House committees
North Carolina Representative Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) will chair two state House committees during the 2021-22 legislative session. The appointments were announced Monday, January 25.
Goodwin was named chair of the Appropriations, Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources Committee and the Homeland Security, Military, and Veterans Affairs Committee.
He also will serve on the Agriculture, Appropriations, Environment, Marine Resources and Aqua Culture, State Personnel and Transportation committees.
“I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to work on behalf of the good folks in my district and the people of North Carolina in the NC House of Representatives,” Goodwin said.
2021-2022 biennium of the North Carolina House were announced Monday as the General Assembly returned to work this past week.
NC Works office open by appointment only
NC Works’ offices in Elizabeth City, Edenton, and Dare County will be open by appointment only effective Feb. 1. The Edenton office is at 800 N. Oakum St., Building 3.
Customers of the Elizabeth City or Edenton NCWorks Career Centers can text “NCWorks Appointment” to 56512 to make an appointment.
They can also contact the Edenton office by calling 252-482-2195 or emailing ncworks.3200@nccommerce.com .
Customers of the Elizabeth City or Edenton NCWorks Career Centers can text “NCWorks Appointment” to 56512 to make an appointment.