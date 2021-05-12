Nutrition program to be held on Wednesdays starting June 2
Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry’s Summer Nutrition Program will be held every Wednesday June 2 through Aug. 18. Pick-up will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the food pantry, 1370 N. Broad St., Edenton.
The food pantry, in cooperation with Edenton United Methodist Church, will again provide summer food assistance to families with children attending White Oak, D.F. Walker, Chowan Middle School, and John A. Holmes High School.
Food boxes available for pick up each week will include nutritious, child-friendly foods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, mac and cheese, snacks and other easy to prepare items.
To be eligible, a family must have at least one child attending a Chowan grade school, middle school or high school.
For information, call 252-482-2504.
White Oak to host PreK, K screening days
White Oak Elementary School will host free pre-kindergarten screenings on May 26 and 27, by appointment only.
Eligible children must turn 4 years of age by Aug. 31, 2021. Appointments for screenings and registration will be made once applications are completed and returned to White Oak, along with proof of income, proof of residence and the child’s immunization record.
You can print an application here: https://tinyurl.com/2021PreKapp.
The school also will be holding kindergarten screenings both days by appointment only.
For irnfomation, call 252-221-4078.
Help report algal blooms
to state agency
Chowan-Edenton Environmental group is asking the community to help report to North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality when they see algal blooms.
Daily reports with new pictures can be submitted to the state agency’s website at https://bit.ly/3tAR3Po . You can also report a fish kill or algal bloom by calling the emergency hotline at 1-800-858-0368.
CEEG also notes residents can help local waterways by keeping trash out of the water, encouraging waterfront stabilization projects and being aware of chemicals and lawn debris that may run off into local canals, ditches and/or waterways.
Edenton-Chowan Schools survey seeks input
Edenton-Chowan Schools is seeking input on how to enhance the experiences students and staff will have in schools.
Fill out the survey online at https://forms.gle/BHRpmxa2pq77K7oK9 .