Tyrrell receives North Carolina coronavirus grant
RALEIGH – Nearly $27 million in grants has been awarded to 34 municipal and county governments in North Carolina, including Tyrrell County, in response to the adverse economic and public health impacts of COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday, Feb. 18.
The federal funds are being distributed through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) program to assist local governments with subsistence payments to prevent evictions and utility disconnections in their communities.
In addition to public utilities and rent assistance, the funds will also provide public facilities support with broadband, communications, and the rehabilitation of buildings as well as financial assistance to small businesses with fewer than 100 employees and micro-enterprises with no more than five employees.
The funds will be administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division.
Craig Miller appointed to local ABC board
Chowan County Board of Commissioners recently appointed Edenton Town Councilor Craig Miller to serve as a Board Member on the Chowan County ABC Board.
The Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board is responsible for controlling alcoholic beverages through distribution, licensing and enforcement.
The ABC Board’s mission is to serve the community, not just by controlling the sale of alcoholic beverages, but by providing a customer friendly, modern, and efficient store.
The ABC Board operates the store at 1328 N. Broad St., Edenton.