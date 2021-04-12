Blessing of the Fleet to be held May 1 in Edenton Bay
Edenton Yacht Club will host its annual Blessing of the Fleet at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 1. Meet at Pembroke Creek Marker No. 4. Boats of all sizes — kayaks, dinghies, motor boats, sail boats, etc., — are invited to attend. Boats will travel from the marker to the breakwater in Edenton Bay and then turn around to return to their point of origin.
Commissioners to meet Monday, discuss school projectChowan County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the Public Safety Center, West Freemason Street. Among the items expected on the agenda include two votes concerning the new high school construction project.
The Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education was to vote at its Tuesday meeting on recommendations regarding the construction and financing for the new high school. The school will be built at the current John A. Holmes High School property. The vote took place after press deadlline, but information appears online at www.chowanherald.com .
Superintendent Michael Sasscer will deliver those recommendations to the Commissioners at their April 19 meeting. They are expected to vote to whether to approve those recommendations at that meeting.
Board of Elections to vote on new voting system
Chowan County Board of Elections is expected to vote on a new voting system at its Tuesday, April 20 meeting, set to start at 11 a.m.
There will be a closed door meeting prior to the regular meeting for personnel items. The vendors, who have presented new voting systems throughout the past few months, may participate in the meeting to answer questions from the board.
The Board will vote on the new voting system. If there is an agreement as to the system, they will approve it and send the paperwork to the County commissioners for their consideration and purchase in this fiscal year.
Edenton reminds residents of yard waste, bulk collection
The Town of Edenton reminds residents of its residential yard waste and bulk collection program. Town Code prohibits yard waste of leaved from being placed in the street or blown into the street using mechanical blowers. This new rule will help prevent street flooding and prevent yard waste from entering the town’s storm sewer system and making its way to Edenton Bay.
Other yard waste and bulk collection rules include:
- Leaves, limbs and grass clippings should be places adjacent to the curb or street.
- Do not place leaves or grass clippings on a tarp or in a container.
- Keep all leaves and grass separate from limbs.
- All limbs should be less than 60 inches in length and/or no more than 4 inches in diameter.
- Yard waste should be out by 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Pickup will be on Thursdays and Fridays.
- Due to state regulations at the receiving landfill, the town cannot collect construction materials, furniture, and other bulk items. The town also is prohibited from collecting tree trunks and logs. Residents can use the Chowan County Convenience Centers to dispose of such materials.
For information, call 252-297-330 or visit www.chowancounty-nc.gov.