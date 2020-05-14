Arts Council to be open by appointment
The Chowan Arts Council announced that it plans to open by appointment.
To set up an appointment to browse and shop, call 252-482-8005 or email cacedenton@gmail.com .
Senior Center offering virtual calendar
The Chowan County Senior Center, located on East Church Street, is still closed to patrons.
The center will be serving take home meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, except for Memorial Day, May 25. During that week, meals will be served on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Newbold-White House postpones party
PERQUIMANS COUNTY — Newbold-White House, North Carolina’s oldest brick home, has postponed its June garden party until spring 2021.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association, home to the Newbold-White House and the Periauger, exists primarily on private donations and fundraising efforts such as the Garden Party. To support PCRA’s efforts, donations can be mailed to PO Box 103, Hertford, NC 27944.
NCWRC sets bird season dates, rules
At a recent business meeting, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission set season dates, bag limits and applicable regulations for the 2020-21 waterfowl, webless migratory game bird (including doves), and extended falconry seasons.
Selected seasons also will be published in the 2020-21 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest.
While many seasons remain unchanged, some notable changes are:
- In response to a decrease in the estimated number of Eastern Population Tundra Swans, the number of available swan hunting permits allocated to North Carolina will be reduced from 6,115 to 4,895.
- During the open portions of the general duck season, the bag limit for scaup will be one scaup daily from Oct 7-Jan. 7, and two scaup daily from Jan. 8-30.
- Brant hunting will run concurrently with the last segment of the general duck hunting season (Dec. 19-Jan. 30) with a one-brant daily bag limit.
- Beginning in the 2020-21 hunting season, the federal framework season ending date for rails, gallinules and moorhens has changed from the last Sunday in January to Jan. 31.