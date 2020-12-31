Say farewell to 2020, get a chance to win $100
Chowan Herald is giving you a chance to brush this year off your shoulder with “Good bye 2020.” We are looking for one or two sentences of things you’d like to see go away when 2020 ends. All we ask is that you keep it kid friendly and positive.
Enter for a chance to win $100 simply by telling us why you are done with 2020! The page is sponsored by Bass’s Landscape Lawncare LLC in Edenton.
Submissions can be sent via goodbye2020.apgenc.com
Entries will be collected from across eastern NC and we will produce a page that will go in all Adams Publishing Group’s newspapers in January.
Chamber to be open by appointment until Jan. 4
Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will be open by appointment only until Monday, Jan. 4, when the agency welcomes its new executive director, Susan Creed.
COA campus closed for holiday break, will reopen Jan. 4
College of The Albemarle (COA) will be closed for the holiday break through Friday, January 1, 2021. The closure is for all four campus locations. The college will return to its normal operating hours on Monday, January 4, 2021.
County official: Some eligible for tax break in 2021
The state of North Carolina allows a property tax exclusion for those at or over the age of 65 or those who may be 100% disabled with an income under the threshold of $31,500 annually. This exclusion applies to your main residence ONLY but allows up to a 50% reduction in taxable value, said Chowan County Tax Administrator Melissa Radke.
This could lower a resident’s tax bill by at or around half for the coming year. To qualify, the applicant must be 65 years of age or older or be 100% disabled, the property they are applying for must be their permanent residence, and they must have an income below the 2021 threshold of $31,500.
Anyone who feels they meet these state specified qualifications and are not currently receiving this exclusion, be sure to pick up an application at the Chowan County Tax Office in the Public Safety building on West Freemason Street, Edenton, or print one online from the agency’s website at www.chowancounty-nc.gov, after January 1, 2021. Make sure to submit the completed application, along with documentation of income to the office on or before June 1, 2021.
Cooper extends evictions moratorium to Jan. 31, 2021
RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper recently announced that he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least January 31, 2021.
“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” Cooper said. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”
The details and language of the moratorium are forthcoming and will be based on how or whether Congress extends the federal moratorium. More information on the state’s extension will be shared as soon as possible.
