Homemade ornaments wanted for contest
The Historic Edenton State Historic Site needs help decorating the Bandon Schoolhouse Christmas Tree. Create a holiday ornament (or a scene of ornaments) and drop it off at the Visitor Center by Dec. 9. The person that creates the best ornament or scene of ornaments will win a live Christmas tree, which will be available for pickup on Dec. 15.
Rules for entering:
- One entry per household
- Must be homemade
- Entry can include multiple ornaments to create a single scene (up to five ornaments)
Sponsored by Friends of State Historic Sites, Edenton.
American Legion clarifies wreath eventAmerican Legion Post 40 will not be holding a public ceremony for Wreaths Across America this year.
American Legion Post 40 and Auxiliary Unit 40 donated enough funds to purchase about 50 wreaths, which will be laid in Beaver Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 19, in honor of all veterans.
Anyone wishing to purchase a wreath for their loved one can do so by contacting Dottie Morrow at 908-692-5056 before Tuesday, Nov. 24. All purchased wreaths will be at Beaver Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 19, for those who purchased to pickup and place on their loved ones grave site.
Amaryllis and Paperwhite Bulb Sale
Friends of State Historic Sites, Edenton, will host a Terra Ceia Farms Amaryllis and Paperwhite Bulb Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8-12 at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton. for sale will be Red Lion Amaryllis potted, $20; Mont Blanc Amaryllis (potted), $20; Paperwhite (potted), $12; Paperwhite (gift bag), $10. They will be available for walk-in purchase Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 12. To pre-order, call the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 252-482-2637.