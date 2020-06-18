Edenton Tea Party NSDAR to host July 4th event
Edenton Tea Party Chapter National Society Daughter of the American Revolution will host its annual July 4th Celebration at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4.
The event will be held on the Courthouse Green at the Joseph Hewes Monument. It includes a reading of the Declaration of Independence, by Chowan County Commissioner Larry McLaughlin, and a wreath-laying ceremony.
Patti Kersey, Board of Commissioners chair, will give a biographical sketch of Joseph Hewes, signer of the Declaration of Independence.
Health Department announces July hours
In light of COVID-19, Albemarle Regional Health Services made adjustments to clinical and WIC schedules. For clinic appointments or program information and questions, call your local health department.
The Chowan County clinics are at 202 W. Hicks Street in Edenton, (482-6003). Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Children’s Developmental Services Agency (CDSA) is located at 1417 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. For information, call 252-338-4044.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center and Behavioral Health programs are in the Health Department at 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 252-338-4370.