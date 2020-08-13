EIC received CARES housing program grant
The Economic Improvement Council Inc, in Edenton, received a grant through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the $165,478 grant Wednesday, Aug. 5, as part of $634,401 in total given to eight entities in eastern North carolina.
This CARES Act HVC Program provides funding to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, including Mainstream Vouchers, which are specifically for non-elderly people with disabilities.
Post Office changes retail service hours
The US Post Office, 100 N. Broad St., Edenton, will change the house of its retail service effective Aug. 29.
The new retail hours will be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. It will be closed for lunch from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. The retail service area will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
The post office box area will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Church to offer indoor hotspots, tutoring
Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church, in Tyner, will open its Family Life Center as an indoor hotspot and tutoring location. The first session will be from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 18. Sessions will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 6-9 p.m. Thursdays.
For information, email ballardsbridge@gmail.com .
Artwork from veterans sought for exhibit
Pamlico Rose Institute’s 3rd Annual Healing Veterans weekend is a virtual weekend of events scheduled for Oct. 9-10.
Part of the activities include the Tony Weichel Veteran/Active Military Art Exhibit.
They are looking for art submissions from Veterans/Active Military members, or family (spouse/child) of Veterans/Active Military members.
If you or someone you know is interested in submitting work, submission guidelines and a google submission form can be found online at pamlicorose.org.
Artwork will be displayed in an online gallery for approximately one month. Submitting is FREE and gives the artist free publicity, a platform to display their work and business, and a chance to sell their displayed artwork through our online gallery. Full profits from any works sold will go back to the artist who submitted the work
For more information on Pamlico Rose, check out the website at pamlicorose.org or email kaitlyn@pamlicorose.org.