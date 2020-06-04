County receives federal funds for COVID-19 relief
Governor Roy Cooper recently announced that $85.4 million in federal funds provided for COVID-19 relief to counties will be disbursed.
Chowan County received $476,857 from the federal government. Counties are encouraged to support municipalities with the funding as needed.
“Everyone is working hard to make ends meet, including county governments as they finalize their budgets,” Cooper said. “These funds will help communities respond to the COVID-19 crisis with testing, personal protective equipment and more.”
Though the federal government did not require that the state share any of the $3.56 billion in the CRF to North Carolina local governments, Cooper’s COVID-19 budget proposal recommended $300 million be allocated to counties and municipalities.
Governor extends moratorium on utility cut offs, evictions
RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 142 to extend the prohibition of utility shut-offs and implement a moratorium on evictions. The Order recently went into effect.
The Order will aid in efforts to stop the spread of the virus by preventing homelessness due to eviction and ensuring access to essential utilities such as water and power.
Though the Order allows for extended windows to pay rent and utility bills, all tenants and customers are still ultimately responsible for making their rent and utility payments.
The Order’s evictions moratorium is effective immediately and lasts for three weeks.
The Order’s utility shutoff moratorium continues effective immediately and lasts 60 days, until July 29.
For more on Executive Order No. 142, visit the website https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO142-Temp-Prohibitions-on-Evictions-and-Extending-Prohibition-on-Utility-Shut-Offs.pdf .