Dr. Neuman joins Vidant Multispecialty Clinic
Vidant Chowan Hospital is pleased to welcome Paul Neuman, DO, to its team at Vidant Multispecialty Clinic-Edenton, located at 113 Virginia Road.
Neuman earned his medical degree, as well as conducted his residency and internship at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed a fellowship at Cooper University Hospital in New Jersey. He is board certified in orthopedic surgery and is accepting new patients.
For information, or to schedule an appointment, call 252-482-3047.
Board of Elections to meet July 28, discuss one-stop early voting
The Chowan County Board of Elections meeting scheduled for Monday, July 20, was postponed until 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
The reason for the meeting is to finalize the One-Stop Early Voting plans. The public is welcome to attend.
The Board does not have the necessary information to make the decision and will not have it until around the date of the rescheduled meeting.
Coast Guard auxiliary offers watercraft inspections
Vessel Safety Examiners from the Plymouth/Edenton Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 are offering free vessel safety inspections by appointment.
They will inspect a kayak, personal watercraft, sailboat, and luxury motor yacht.
The inspection covers the items both required by enforcement agencies and those advisable for safety, tailored to the boat. Upon completion, (having verified that paperwork is in order, fire extinguishers are good, flares current, lights work, life jackets are adequate, and the like) the boat is issued a decal, advising annual compliance.
The decal may (or may not) prevent an official boarding and fine by law enforcement personnel, but getting it right might save your life.
To schedule a free boat inspection by area Auxiliary Vessel Safety Examiners, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell, 252-340-3272.
Weapon permits issued by county will be valid until expiration date
According to a Facebook post by the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, any and all pistol purchase permits or concealed carry permits bearing Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin’s signature will be valid until their expiration date. The permits do not expire upon Goodwin’s retirement on Aug. 1.