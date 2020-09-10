Shrimp by the Bay modified
Due to COVID-19, Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commers has modified its Shrimp by the Bay event. Shrimp Plates are available for sale for lunch and dinner on Friday, Oct. 9, for lunch and dinner. Sponsorships have been modified appropriately and your support is appreciated!
The meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boy Scout Hut in front of John A. Holmes High School. Dinner will be from 4-7 p.m. in Colonial Park.
Plates cost $14 each, and include 12 friend shrimp, boiled potatoes, slaw, hush puppies and drink. delivery available for 10 or more plates.
AChorale cancels concert
Last week Lynwood Winslow, Director of the Albemarle Chorale, announced to its membership that the Chorale will not be able to resume rehearsals this fall because of continuing concerns and restrictions stemming from Covid-19. This, in turn, means the Chorale will not be able to bring audiences in the community their annual Christmas concerts, a Christmas tradition for many local music lovers.
While Winslow is hopeful to resume rehearsals in the spring, he assures his members and audiences that “When it is safe for us to rehearse and for our audiences to gather, we will be back.” In the meantime, Winslow recommends that we all “keep singing wherever you are, even if it’s just in your head.”
The Albemarle Chorale is a group of 55 experienced singers from Edenton, Elizabeth City, and Hertford under the direction of Winslow and accompanied by Michael Morgan. This group performs a repertoire of music ranging from classical to show tunes. The Chorale’s 2020 spring concerts were also canceled in response to coronavirus restrictions. For the latest information about the Chorale, follow us on our Facebook page at Albemarle Chorale.
NCWorks will host workshop
NCWorks Career Center will host a drive-up interview workshop beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at its center at 422 McArthur Drive,Elizabeth City. Learn techniques to ace any interview from virtual to in person. Refine your skills and learn tips to market yourself.
Registration is required and can be done by emailing ncworks.3300@nccommerce.com or individually register in ncworks.gov .
Adopt-a-family training set
Tornado family relief ministry, “Under His Wings Ministries,” is hosting an adopt-a-family program for Bertie County family that lost everything during a recent tornado.
They are accepting applications for sponsors.
Training for sponsors will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Open Door — Bertie Campus located at 715 US-13, Windsor, NC 27983.
Sponsor applications and Information can be obtained by contacting Shelley Layden on Facebook, at 252-337-5900 or sdlayden@gmail.com or Sonia Rivenbark on Facebook, at 252-339-1584 or soniawrivenbark@gmail.com .
Barn sale set for Sept. 12
There will be a barn sale at “Judy’s Place,” 107 Seashell Lane, starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 12. Directions to this sale: Take Dr. martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, get off on Vance Lane, which would be on your left coming from US 17, right coming from downtown Edenton. Turn left onto Seashell Lane. There will be posters directing you.