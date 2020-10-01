Concert added to Shrimp by the Bay
Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce announces that music has been added to its Shrimp by the Bay Dinner event on Friday, Oct. 9
Plates will be sold from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boy Scout Hut, in front of John A. Holmes High School, in Edenton.
The evening event will be held from 4-7 p.m., at Colonial Park on the Downtown Waterfront near the lighthouse. Bring your lawn chairs and plan to enjoy the evening with the chamber’s special musical guest, Justin Holland.
Tickets are encouraged and can be purchased at the Chamber Office for $14 each. The chamber will deliver orders of 10 or more plates during lunch.
For information, call 252-482-3400
Health workers help community
Community Health Workers are available to help Chowan County residents in need of medical, financial, food, transportation, or job assistance.
A CHW is a front line public healthworker who is a trusted member and or has a close understanding of the community they serve. They are a link between health/social services and the community to facilitate access to services and improve the quality of service delivery.
Contact one of the following Community Health Workers in Chowan County for assistance, Candace Outland at 252-717-1075 or LeAnn Lowers at 252-341-7721.
Chowan County to hold surplus auction
Chowan County will accept electronic bids to purchase various surplus items for sale to the highest bidder.
Visit the Chowan County website at www.chowancounty-nc.gov and click on News/Information then Surplus Sale on, or after Oct. 2 beginning at 8 a.m.
The bidding will end at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. For information contact Chowan County Clerk, Susanne Stallings 252-482-8431, ext. 1.
North Carolinians urged to get flu shot
RALEIGH — In preparation for flu season, Governor Roy Cooper recently got his flu shot at the Wake County Public Health Center and encouraged North Carolinians to do the same.
Recent data have shown that it is possible for a person to be co-infected with both COVID-19 and influenza, making vaccination critical as people prepare for flu season during the ongoing pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season, with rare exceptions for few uncommon health conditions. In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity usually peaking in January or February.
Flu shots are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. Visit vaccinefinder.org/find-vaccine to find locations in your community.
Federal disaster declaration requested to aid recovery
RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper recently requested a major disaster declaration to help defray some of the costs for communities, including Chowan County, impacted by Hurricane Isaias.
The governor is specifically requesting Public Assistance funding for 15 counties including: Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender and Pitt, as well as Hazard Mitigation statewide.
If approved, the major disaster declaration would provide federal funds to help reimburse county and state governments and some nonprofits for some of the cost to respond to the storm and repair damaged infrastructure. It also would provide federal help pay for debris removal as well as search and rescue operations, hazardous material clean up assistance, meals, generators, fuel and more.
Hurricane Isaias made landfall August 3 near Ocean Isle Beach and caused major flooding in several communities. Four deaths were attributed to the storm that spurred several tornadoes, damaged water supply lines, roads and bridges and knocked out power to more than 375,000 homes and businesses.
Local and state emergency management officials began surveying and evaluating storm damages immediately after Isaias departed the state and finished their assessments in mid-September.