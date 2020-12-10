Center Hill Crossroads VFD announces winners
Center Hill Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department recently held a raffle fundraiser. The department sold out of tickets.
The winners were Kim Nixon, first; Jeremy Forehand, second; and Ricky Toppin, third.
Garman’s moving to downtown Edenton
Garman’s Country Deals will be relocating to downtown Edenton.
Destination Downtown Edenton announced on Friday, Dec. 11, owners Craig and April Garman will lease the former Gordman’s/Peeble building from the Rich Company. The building is on South Broad Street, between Sears and North No. 4.
Garman’s Country Deals sells new and gently used furniture and home decor.
Small business bailout information available
The United States Small Business Administration recently put their COVID Bailout tracker online. The website, https://searchppp.com/ , allows visitors to search by zip code and other criteria to see which businesses received loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.
According to the website, 134 entities in the 27932 zip code (Edenton/Chowan County) received a total of $11.03 million as of Dec. 1. The average bailout amount was $82,318.
In the Tyner zip code area, 27980, 16 entities received a total of $822,096, an average of $51,381.
The recipients range from businesses, churches, individuals and nonprofits.
