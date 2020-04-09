Food pantry seeks volunteers to help amid crisis
Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry needs to find some workers to help while they are in the COVID-19 emergency mode. People are needed to work inside the pantry without contact with clients. The pantry is open from 9-11:15 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. For information, contact Bob Bastek 426-1031.
Requirements:
· PLEASE STAY HOME if you don’t feel well, are tired, or exhibit symptoms of a cold, the flu or other illness.
· PLEASE STAY HOME if you or a member of your family has been exposed to the Corona Virus, regardless of whether you are showing any symptoms of the virus.
· PLEASE STAY HOME if you are 65 years of age or older and/or if you have an underlying health condition.
·If you are 70 years of age or older with no other underlying conditions and wish to volunteer inside the Pantry, discuss this with your doctor before volunteering.
Rocky Hock Baptist offering free Wi-Fi
To help students in the Rocky Hock community, Rocky Hock Baptist Church has become a Edenton-Chowan Schools Community Hot Spot. Free Internet Access is available from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit the church’s parking lot for details.
Emergency child care available
If you are a parent who provides necessary services to, or cares for, members of our communities and your child care has fallen through or is unavailable because of COVID-19 closures, call 1-888-600-1685 to be connected with the right fit for you and your child. At this time, representatives are available to assist you on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
• Care options are for parents whose typical child care arrangements are unavailable due to school or child care closings and who cannot access other care.
• Options are available for infants up tochildren age 12.
Under the direction of Governor Cooper, the NC Department of Health and Human Services, the NC Department of Public Instruction, the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral Network and our partners across the state are working together provide child care options.