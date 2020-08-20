New Grant Program Accepting Applications
RALEIGH — Businesses and nonprofit organizations in North Carolina that have experienced interruption due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic could qualify for up to $250,000 from a new state grant program. The Department of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Job Retention Grant Program (JRG) through the agency’s website.
Both for-profit and certain types of nonprofit employers may apply for grants through the program, which has a strict application deadline of Sept. 1.
More information can be found at the website nccommerce.com/jrg.
Patricia Respess joins Southern Bank
Patricia B. Respess joined Southern Bank as a licensed community banker in Edenton. She has 34 years of experience in the financial industry. She held the positions of customer service representative, lender and she has been a wealth adviser for the past 16 years. As a wealth adviser, she covered Martin, Washington, Chowan, Tyrrell, Pasquotank and Dare counties.
Respess earned her associate’s degree in computer programming from Martin Community College. She also earned her Finra Licenses 6, 63, 7, 65 and Life, Health and Long-Term Care Insurance licenses and earned the designation of “RP” Registered Paraplanner through the College of Financial Planning.
Respess and her husband Todd reside in Creswell. She attends Scuppernong Church of Christ in Creswell, where she serves as a Finance Committee member. She enjoys family time, horseback riding and fishing in her spare time.
More information about Southern Bank is available on the Internet at www.southernbank.com.
Order extends school health deadlines
RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 156 extending, but not waiving, proof-of-immunization and health assessment documentation deadlines for school and child-care facilities. The order will give students and families more time to get their required vaccines and health assessments completed.
The Executive Order and a State Health Director Memo issued by State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson will extend, but not waive, North Carolina’s current proof-of-immunization requirement deadlines for students enrolled in public, private or religious educational institutions, including child care facilities and K-12 schools as well as colleges and universities. The Executive Order also extends the deadline for each child entering a North Carolina public school for the first time to submit a school health assessment.
Child Care Hotline available for families
RALEIGH — Families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call the child care hotline at 1-888-600-1685 to be connected directly to care options in their community that meet their families’ needs.
The hotline is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) network. Care will be offered by licensed child care providers who agree to meet NCDHHS health and safety guidelines.
For information about child care during COVID-19, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/information/child-care/child-care-information-families.