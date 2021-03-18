American Legion to host annual combo plate sale
American Legion Post 40 will host its annual barbecue combo plate sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26. Eat-in or take-out is available; will deliver 10 or more locally. Cost is $10 per plate. The sale will be at the post building at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. Profits will support Post 40’s veteran and youth programs in Chowan County.
To place orders, call 252-482-4057.
Sasscer: School board to decide re-opening strategy
Edenton-Chowan Schools will operate as they have been as the district’s superintendent waits to meet with the Board of Education to discuss re-opening.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders recently announced compromise legislation that will mean more K-12 students in North Carolina will return to daily in-person instruction, some almost immediately.
Superintendent Michael Sasscer said he must meet with the board before ECPS can change its operations. The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for April 6.
ECPS currently offers in-person and virtual learning options. Students in grades 1-5 have the option of attending in-person school five days a week. Students in grades 6-8 can attend up to four days a week. Students in grades 9-12 can attend in-person school two days a week.
Hillsborough to name street after Chowan County woman
HILLSBOROUGH — Town of Hillsborough Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance to change the name of Thomas Ruffin Street to Lydia Lane on March 8. The new name will go into effect in 60 days.
The original proposal was for the name to be changed to Hope Lane. Prior to the meeting, Commissioner Mark Bell suggested a name containing Lydia, to honor a Chowan County slave who was shot in the back by John Mann at the intersection of what is now Broad and East Freemason streets in Edenton.
The State vs. Mann case was eventually brought before the state Supreme Court where Ruffin, a Hillsborough native, wrote in his 1829 ruling that those who hired slaves had the same powers as their masters, and “the power of the master must be absolute, to render the submission of the slave perfect.”
Commissioner Kathleen Ferguson said changing the street’s name reflects the residents’ wishes.