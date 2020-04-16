Smart Start offers help with child care
If you are a parent who provides necessary services to, or cares for, members of our communities and your child care has fallen through or is unavailable because of COVID-19 closures, call 1-888-600-1685 to be connected with the right fit for you and your child. At this time, representatives are available to assist you on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
• Care options are for parents whose typical child care arrangements are unavailable due to school or child care closings and who cannot access other care.
• Options are available for infants up to children age 12.
Under the direction of Governor Roy Cooper, the NC Department of Health and Human Services, the NC Department of Public Instruction, the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral Network and our partners across the state are working together provide child care options.
Applications and more information are available at the Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start. For information, call 252-482-3035.
Edenton Farmers Market now open on Wednesdays
Edenton Farmers Market, 200 North Broad St., Edenton, is now open from 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
The market is open rain or shine. It is committed to safety, so please practice social distancing and stay 6 feet away from others while shopping at the market especially when you shop inside the building.
Bunch Produce Stand to open April 17
W. R. Bunch Produce Stand, located at 2833 Rocky Hock Road, will open April 17 for the 2020 season.
Agency encourages ‘cards of encouragement’
Albemarle Commission Agency on Aging encourages kids to make “cards of encouragement” for its home-bound seniors who are suffering from social isolation and loneliness. You can mail them to our office, 512 S. Church St., Hertford, NC 27944, and we’ll take care of the rest! For information, contact Laura Rollinson at lrollinson@accog.org.
NCAWDB promotes virtual employment services
The North Carolina Association of Workforce Development Boards (NCAWDB) is promoting virtual employment services to residents and employers statewide through the NCWorks Career Centers. North Carolina’s 23 local workforce boards will be able to help individuals experiencing job loss due to coronavirus or those looking for education and training resources. Businesses can connect with work-ready talent to meet their temporary or long-term needs. An in-person visit to a career center is not needed.
With the NCWorks Career Center facilities being closed to the public, virtual services via telephone or internet are available to assist customers with their workforce development needs.
For a listing of local NCWorks Career Centers, visit: https://www.ncworks.gov
County Commission to meet electronically
Chowan County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. April 20, electronically.
The meeting which is normally held in the Commissioner’s meeting room at the Public Safety Center, 305 West Freemason St., Edenton, will be held remotely via WebEx. The purpose of the remote/electronic meeting is to protect County residents, staff and Commissioners and to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The meeting will be livestreamed on the County Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Chowan-County-North-Carolina-519995551370654/
A link to the livestream will be on the County’s website www.chowancounty-nc.gov
Public comment will be taken digitally on all items, with the following guidelines: (1) any public comment must be sent in by 5 p.m. the day of the meeting to Susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov or by calling 252-482-8431 x1 (NO LATER THAN 5 p.m.) and leaving a voicemail; (2) must state which agenda item you are commenting on, or if it is for informal discussion; and (3) must be no more than 350 words.
The Clerk will read public comments into the record during the meeting.
If you have any questions about access to the electronic meeting please contact the Board Clerk Susanne Stallings at 252-482-8431 x1 or by email Susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov