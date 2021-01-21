Edenton Police to host virtual meeting
Join Edenton Police Cpl. Stan White and Police Capt. Daroyll Brown on Thursday, January 28, at 7 p.m., for Zone 1 Virtual Community Meeting to talk about policing in our community.
The meeting will be held on Zoom. Enter meeting ID: 634 862 6585; passcode 1911. By web: https://zoom.us/j/6348626585?pwd=bS9NcVFkdEQ4L3Z4bHdqaFJ0cjNqdz09 or by phone: +1 301-715-8592.
Submit questions to Brown via email at daroyll.brown@edenton.nc.gov before January 26.
Next input session for school set for January 27
Edenton-Chowan Schools has revised the schedule of the community input sessions with LS3P. The sessions will be held Wednesday, Jan. 27, at John A. Holmes High School. Sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. One evening session will be held at Northern Chowan Community Center, in Tyner, at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. To schedule your appointment, call Sarah Hare at 252-482-4436.
Citizens can visit the project’s website at http://www.ls3p.com/johnaholmeshighschool/ to learn about the project, receive the latest updates including the architect’s renderings, and take a survey to give their input about the project.
5-year bird survey begins in March
RALEIGH – A group of government agencies, universities and nonprofit organizations will launch the first-ever NC Bird Atlas survey this March. The statewide community science survey will harness the power of thousands of volunteer birdwatchers to map the distribution and abundance of birds from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Outer Banks. The observations will give researchers a comprehensive picture of bird populations across North Carolina and help wildlife officials, land managers and conservation organizations make important conservation decisions about the state’s avian population.
Organizers are starting volunteer recruitment and encourage birding enthusiasts of all experience levels to get involved by visiting NCBirdAtlas.org.
Participation in the NC Bird Atlas is like birding, except that participants will be asked to slow down. Rather than trying to observe as many bird species as possible, the breeding portion of the Atlas requires observers to watch individual birds closely and make note of behaviors. For example, an observer watching a Carolina Wren might take note of whether the bird is singing, or perhaps gathering twigs and leaves in its beak to build a nest.
The data collected during the NC Atlas study will help prioritize conservation to benefit the most imperiled North Carolina birds.