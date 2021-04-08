Eula Reid to serve as superior court judge
RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced four judicial appointments to Superior and District Courts across the state Tuesday.
Cooper appointed Eula Reid as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 1, serving Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Reid will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of the Honorable J.C. Cole. Since 2007, Reid has served as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 1. She previously was an Assistant District Attorney in the District Attorney’s Office and an Adjunct Professor at Elizabeth City State University. Judge Reid earned her Bachelor of Arts at Elizabeth City State University and her Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.
County Democratic Party to host virtual convention
The Chowan County Democratic Party will host a virtual county convention meeting on Saturday, April 10. During the event, the party will select its officers for the upcoming year.
The Republican Party held its meeting earlier this year.
No further information was available as of press time.
Prayer vigil to be held April 12 for Police Zone 4
The community is invited to attend monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. The group rotates the gatherings by Police Zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for Unity, Peace and Restoration throughout Edenton. The April prayer covering Police Zone 4 will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, April 12, at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 214 W. Church St., Edenton.
Police Zone 4 includes the southside of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Chowan Court, Boswell Street, Cauthen Lane, West Gale Street, West Gale Circle, Twiddy Avenue, Waterford Apartments, Wedgewood Apartments, West Queen Street and West Church Street. Everyone is invited, especially if you live or work in this part of Edenton.
Giveaway benefits schools’ band programs
Tickets for the Band Beach Bonanza giveaway, sponsored by Edenton-Chowan band parents, are on sale.
First prize is a Yeti 45-quart cooler, beach blanket with embroidered Electric E and two tumblers with Electric E. Second prize is a Sony Bluetooth portable speaker, beach chairs with carry straps and a folding beach cabana. Third prize is a $30 gift certificate, Aces gear, custom earrings by Sarah Ryder and two beach blankets embroidered with Electric E.
Suggested donations are $5 per ticket. Proceeds are earmarked for new instruments for Chowan Middle School and John A. Holmes High School. To purchase a ticket, see any band member or contact Mr. Dale at JAHHS or Mr. Mayberry at CMS.
Foundation accepting grant applications
The board of advisers of the Chowan Community Funds Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
For information about applying, visit https://www.nccommunityfoundation.org/communities/northeastern/chowan-county/applying-for-grants . The deadline for applications is noon April 13.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand their impact in our local community,” said Chris Ford, board president. “We are excited to partner with our nonprofit community to continue supporting Chowan County.”
For information, contact Anne Sorhagen, NCCF program officer, at asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or 910-202-6727.