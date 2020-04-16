HERTFORD – In July of 2018, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced the Finish Line Grants program to help community college students who face unforeseen financial emergencies complete their training and stay on track to complete their degree or credential in the face of unexpected events that might otherwise cause them to drop out.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board (NWDB) is proud to have partnered with The College of the Albemarle and Beaufort County Community College to provide Finish Line Grants throughout the NWDB 10 county region. On Monday, March 30, 2020, the NWDB was awarded an additional $25,000 in Finish Line Grant funds to use throughout the region.
Since September of 2019 the NWDB has helped 27 students with financial emergencies such as utility bills, groceries, rent, car repairs and uniforms.
Emily Nicholson, the Northeastern Workforce Development Board Interim Director stated, “helping our students is more important now than ever before. This pandemic is a challenge for all of us and NWDB is here to help those students facing a premature end to their academic and career pursuits due to this health crisis. A finish line grant can provide the relief that students desperately need in order to enter the workforce and lead a self-sufficient life.”
To qualify for a Finish Line Grant, students must have completed 50 percent of their degree or credential. Community college students may receive a maximum of $1,000 per semester by contacting their community colleges’ financial aid office or their local NCWorks Career Center to apply.