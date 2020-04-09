Several sidewalks in Chowan County were decorated earlier this week with noted of thanks in chalk.
Many of the businesses and “essential” agencies took to Facebook to thank the mysterious artists.
Mamasita’s Mexican Restaurant caught its artists, Nichole Hughes and family, as they left a message of thanks by the restaurant’s entrance. The restaurant’s staff noted that the effort made them feel appreciated.
When asked via Facebook if she knew who wrote the other notes of thanks around town, Hughes pleaded the fifth.
Byrum’s Hardware and Gifts left a note on Facebook saying that the message in front of their business put a smile on their face.
“We thank you for appreciating us and there is no other place I would rather be than here in our wonderful, loving town of Edenton.”
The Edenton Police Department received a tribute of thanks that featured a police car. The department noted that it appreciated the town’s support.
Vidant Chowan Hospital thanked the mysterious chalk artists for the messages left for “our wonderful Team of Super Heroes. Some local ‘chalk artists’ wanted our employees to know how much their dedication to providing the best healthcare anywhere is appreciated — especially during this time of uncertainty and anxiety. Team members arrived at the hospital to see that everyone thinks they are Rock Stars — and, they certainly are!
“Thank you to the chalk artists for brightening the day of our dedicated Team of Super Heroes!
“This is a great example of what ‘community’ means. We are all in this together!”
White Oak Elementary School also thanked the artists for the message of thanks that greeted the teachers and staff Monday morning.
Edenton resident Donald Wheeler noted that he saw the messages all around town. “Thank You to ever who is doing these.”
Another way to support local businesses and agencies will be held Monday, April 13.
Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will hold this month’s prayer over Police Zone 4, which covers southside of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Chowan Court, Boswell Street, Cauther Lane, West Gale Street north of Mosely, West Gale Circle, Twiddy Avenue, Waterford Apartments, Wedgewood Apartments, West Queen Street, Northside, and West Church Street, west of Mosely Street.
Because of the stay-at-home order, participants are encouraged to stop what they are doing at 5 p.m. Monday and pray for our entire community, and especially for those who live in Zone 4.