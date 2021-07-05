For a second straight week, more residents in the eight-county region got a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine than did just a few weeks ago.
A little over 900 first doses of vaccine were administered in the eight counties between Friday, June 25, and Thursday, Albemarle Regional Health Services data show. While that's nearly 500 fewer than the 1,474 first shots given the week before, it's still over 200 doses more than the region's weekly average only weeks ago.
The number of those getting a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer — or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — wasn't dramatically different from recent weeks. While 2,329 second or J&J doses were administered the week before, only 1,258 were last week.
The rise in the number of first doses administered follows Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement several weeks ago that state has started a vaccine lottery to encourage more residents to get vaccinated. The name of the first of four $1 million winners of the lottery was announced last week.
Last week's additional vaccinations raised the number of first doses administered in the region to more than 73,100 — 53.6% of all residents 12 and older. The number of those now fully vaccinated rose to 71,552 — 52.4% of all residents.
Those rates are better than the state's, which as of Friday were 45% for those who've gotten one dose and 43% for those fully vaccinated.
Among the counties in the region, Chowan (46%), Bertie (44%) and Pasquotank (41%) had the highest rates of county residents who've received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. Camden (32%), Gates (33%) and Currituck (36%) had the lowest rates of those getting one dose.
The counties with the highest and lowest rates of those fully vaccinated were similar: Chowan (41%), Bertie (39%), Pasquotank (36%) for the highest; and Camden (29%), Gates (30%) and Currituck (32%) for the lowest.
Overall, most COVID-19 trends in the region were better last week than the week before.
ARHS reported one death related to COVID-19, in Chowan County. The person was between the ages of 25-49, the agency said.
ARHS reported five deaths in the region the week before, including four in Chowan.
While the number of active COVID-19 cases (31) was six higher than the week before, the number of new cases (17) last week was five fewer. Of counties in the region, only Pasquotank had active cases in double digits (14). All counties reported at least one active case.
The region’s positive test rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — again fell, dipping to 1.53% for the week ending June 26. The number of COVID tests administered, meanwhile, rose to 1,179, up from 977 for the week ending June 19.
ARHS said the outbreak of COVID-19 cases reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation has grown to 12 cases: 11 residents and one staff member. That's up from two resident cases ARHS reported the week before.
Several counties in the region also saw their tier status change in DHHS' latest County Alert System report.
Released June 24 and based on data from June 6-19, the report shows Hertford County now in the green tier designating "low" community spread of COVID. Currituck, which had been in the green tier in the previous County Alert System report, has moved back to the moderate/light yellow tier designating "moderate" spread.
The only other changes from the previous report were Pasquotank's and Chowan's move from the yellow tier, designating "significant" spread, into the moderate/light yellow tier, and Perquimans' move from the moderate/light yellow tier to the yellow tier. Camden remained in the yellow tier while Bertie and Gates remained in the moderate/light yellow tier.
DHHS bases the tiers on new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, the percentage of positive rates and impact on community hospitals. The 35 counties statewide in the yellow tier reported at least 20 but fewer than 100 new cases, had a 5-7% positivity rate, and medium impact on hospitalizations.
The 49 counties in the light yellow tier reported between 10 and 19 new cases, had a 3-4% positivity rate, and slight impact on hospitalizations. The 15 counties in the green tier reported fewer than 10 cases, had a positivity rate less than 2.9% and a low impact on hospitalizations. DHHS releases an updated County Alert System report every two weeks.