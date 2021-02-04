LAKE MATTAMUSKEET -- Our region offers many breathtaking sights and sounds that soothe the soul in these trying times.
Located a little more than an hour away from Edenton in Hyde County is Lake Mattamuskeet, the largest natural lake in North Carolina. Though it’s not a bad place to go kayaking and fishing is a big draw, so is bird watching, particularly seeing those tundra swans during their winter stopover.
Depending on where you start, one side of the Albemarle Sound or the other, pick up U.S. 64 East to Columbia. When you get to the 4-way near the middle of town, you take a right on NC 94 and keep going until you cross the Tyrrell County line, then over the Intracoastal Waterway bridge and pass through Fairfield; lot of farms along the way. The next bridge is flat and takes you across Lake Mattamuskeet – but that’s not necessarily where the tundra swans are resting.
You have to travel a bit further down NC 94 before taking a left at the Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge to see the flocks of birds.
December through February, thousands of tundra swans, green-winged teal, American widgeon, black ducks, northern pintails, American coots, northern shovelers and ring-necked ducks make Lake Mattamuskeet their winter home.
The swans are bigger than their pictures indicate and their snow-white feathers strike a contrast up against brown marshy grass bordering the shallow lake.
Don’t get to close or goof with the swans or other birds; just let them be because much like marathoners after they’ve crossed the finish line, these long range migratory birds are tired. And the adage that birds of a feather flock together resonates when watching ducks and swans paddle around the wetlands. Cranes and herons are a lot taller in person than how they appear on YouTube.
Although using a cellphone camera can do the job (not really), maybe it’s best to carry a good camera long range lens like Kate Wemple of Edenton did during her recent bird watching trip.
“Definitely the tundra swans inspired me to travel there. No matter the weather, sometimes you have to get out of the house and go!” said Wemple, one of the region’s best professional photographers.
For more information, contact Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge at 252-926-4021 or mattamuskeet@fws.gov