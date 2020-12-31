After learning about how the coronavirus pandemic impacted Chowan County families’ ability to get food, resident Ashlee Birckhead decided to do something about it.
She and her mother, Susan Birckhead, started Operation Peanut Butter Santa Food Drive a week or two before Christmas, using Facebook to seek donations.
On Monday, Dec. 21, Susan and Ashlee dropped off a total of 782 pounds and over $700 in monetary donations at the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry.
Susan and Ashlee, along with Marjie Hollowell, collected donations on Dec. 19 from various houses throughout the county and the Chowan Arts Council, where Ashlee and Susan’s artwork can often be seen on display. It took them from noon to after dark, and several vehicle trips to collect everything, Susan said.
Operation Peanut Butter Santa got its name because peanut butter is a staple food item in most homes, Susan said. It is also a nod to the film, “Peanut Butter Falcon,” a film that features a man with Down Syndrome who travels down the Outer Banks in hopes of becoming a professional wrestler. Ashlee, an accomplished artist, also has Down Syndrome.
“So we thought that would be fun,” she said. “I posted a picture of Ashley in front of the chalkboard that she drew at home and just comment below if you wanted us to just stop put the food out on your porch or step and wherever and we would pick it up this past Saturday, the 19th from noon until dark.”
While waiting to drop off the nonperishables at the food pantry Ashlee said that she wanted to collect the items and she was determined to not fail.
She said she appreciated the community’s support of her project, which was very nice.