...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Performers of the Rocky Hock Opry pose for a photo during their annual Christmas show, Nov. 19.
Flatbilly Bob and the rest of the gang were back at it again when the Rocky Hock Opry came to town last month for a rocking good time.
A beloved community tradition that has drawn full house audiences time and time again, the Rocky Hock Opry returned for its annual Christmas outing during two shows: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Good old fashioned family fun, music, comedy and entertainment were on full display as a team of talented entertainers, musicians and singers descended upon the local stage for an afternoon and evening that is always unforgettable.
Everyone participates as a volunteer to bring the festive spirit to Chowan over the last several years, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars towards cancer research.
As usual, the concert took place in the auditorium of John A. Holmes High School in Edenton. However, this could be the last time that the Opry band gets up on the old stage, seeing as demolition and reconstruction of the high school is slated to begin early next year.
Organizer Steve Evans, who started the Opry with his late father, said that this year’s Christmas show raised around $6,000 between tickets and concessions, with just a few small expenses to be taken care of. The bulk of the proceeds, however, go straight to Relay for Life, as is tradition.
Evans also noted that while a spring show is still being planned for the Opry, a location has yet to be determined, citing ongoing plans to demolish and rebuild Holmes High.
“But as they say, the show must go on!” Evans said.