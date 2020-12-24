RALEIGH — Monday, Dec. 21, Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order authorizing the North Carolina ABC Commission to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption. This Order became effective at 5 p.m. December 21, 2020 and lasts through through January 31, 2021.
“This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now,” Cooper said. “With cases and hospitalizations high around the country, let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while supporting local, small businesses safely.”
Under this Order, establishments holding certain permits from the ABC Commission, including restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars, and some distilleries, are allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery. These businesses, delivery service providers that contract with these businesses, and purchasers of mixed beverages to-go must follow the restrictions in the Order and any additional restrictions and guidance established by the ABC Commission.
The Modified Stay at Home Order remains in effect and the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption must still cease at 9 p.m. Businesses subject to the Order may continue to sell mixed beverages for off-site consumption until their business closes and in accordance with other applicable laws and regulations.
According to the Frequently Asked Questions documentation issued by the governor’s office, which is available at https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-183-FAQ.pdf , the order allows one mixed beverage (a cocktail) per person. When transported, it is to be in a sealed container at all times during transport in the passenger area of a motor vehicle.
The order does not allow someone to pick-up a drink for someone else, for example a husband picking up cocktails for himself and his wife. They both must be present at the time of purchase or pick up.
Virginia implemented a similar order. A plastic seal is placed over mixed drinks. It is designed in such a way that law enforcement officers can easily tell whether the seal has been broken.