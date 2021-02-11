Orders from First Judicial District Chief District Court Judge Edgar L. Barnes allow civil and criminal/traffic courts to resume some of their regular activities. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Carolina court system has postponed many cases for almost a year.
The orders were signed Friday, Feb. 5.
Criminal and traffic courts still will have all pending criminal/traffic cases continued until and through March 3, with the exception of first appearances, bond hearings, probable cause hearings, probation violation hearings in which the defendant is in custody, and limited driving privilege hearings.
All regularly scheduled criminal courts in each county in the First District will continue to be held and presided over by a judge to hear the above limited matters, except the Dare County Friday Administrative Sessions will remain cancelled through March 3.
All law enforcement officers in the first district have been advised not to set any new cases before March 3.
On March 3, regular criminal/traffic and administrative courts will resume in Chowan County with the following procedures in place:
- Due to the size of the courtroom, if any criminal session docket exceeds 60 defendants, they should be scheduled a 9:30 a.m. morning session and 1 p.m. session and the number of cases apportioned accordingly.
- Law enforcement officers will confer with the clerk’s office on a weekly basis as to the number of warrants/citations they are issuing to allow the clerks to appropriately schedule cases.
- District attorneys are encouraged to have their witnesses on standby outside of the courtroom to be summoned to court as needed.
- The courtrooms shall be sanitized between the morning and afternoon sessions and after the last session of the day.
- Everyone in the courtroom shall comply with the 6-foot social distancing rule.
- Everyone in the courtroom must wear a facial mask over their mouth and nose at all times.
- When available, vacant courtrooms shall be used for overflow purposes.
Civil Courts
According to the administrative order, all civil district court matters, hearing, trials and motions will be regularly scheduled and heard.
In order to clear up the backlog of cases created by the coronavirus pandemic, all custody cases will be set for a maximum of four hours initially. If the judge hearing the case determines additional time is needed, the court will attempt to accommodate those rare cases after the initial settings.
All courts and programs, except for the custody mediation program, are set to be regularly scheduled and heard. The program is still suspended pending the filling of the vacant position of Custody Mediator.
The clerk and magistrate offices, in conjunction with the District Court Judge’s Office, shall notify all parties as soon as possible that their cases have been rescheduled.
During non-criminal court sessions, many of the same safety practices will be in place as in criminal court including:
- Only court personnel, attorneys, parties and presently called witnesses will be allowed in the courtroom. All others shall wait outside the courtroom until the presiding judge directs that their presence is needed.
- All persons associated with any scheduled court session/hearing shall notify the court if they have been exposed to someone who have COVID or COVID symptoms or have COVID symptoms themselves and shall not appear in court.