Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Chowan County. Please send listings to The Chowan Herald at 423 South Broad St. Edenton, NC 27932 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Oct. 23
Plant Sale
EDENTON - The Chowan-Gates-Perquimans Extension Master Gardeners will host a fall plant sale from 8 a.m. — noon Saturday, Oct. 23.
The plant sale will be held at the Edenton Farmers Market, 200 North Broad St. in Edenton.
For more information, call 252-482-6585.
Community Fun Day
COLUMBIA - The Eastern 4-H Center will host a Community Fun day from 2 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
There will be activities and stations to participate in along the center’s trails.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The Eastern 4-H Center is located at 100 North Clover Way in Columbia.
For more information, contact Sara Lilley Phelps at 252-797-4800 or via email at slphelps@ncsu.edu.
Oct. 26
Board of Health Meeting
ELIZABETH CITY - The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Participants may attend the meeting in person.
The meeting will be held inside the S. Michael Sutton, MD ARHS Board Room at the ARHS Building, 711 Roanoke Ave. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-338-4405.
Oct. 29
Pumpkin Decorating Contest
EDENTON - The Chowan County 4-H will host a pumpkin decorating contest with winners being announced on Friday, Oct. 29.
The contest is open to children ages five through 18.
Participants must pre-register to enter. Participants will decorate a pumpkin at home using their own pumpkin and supplies. No carving.
Entries must be submitted to the Chowan County Extension Office by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
For more information or to register, visit www.go.ncsu.edu/pumpkin-decorating-contest.
Oct. 30
Boo at the Museum
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloween past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats.
The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Breast Cancer Awareness Banquet
HERTFORD - The 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation will host its Breast Cancer Awareness Banquet from 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Tickets are $30 per person.
The banquet will be held at Poole’s Grove Baptist Church, 309 Woodville Rd. in Hertford.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Nisey Tolson at 252-264-2415, Dr. Larry Honeyblue at lhoneyblue@yahoo.com or Bobby Tolson at lg83dogteam@gmail.com.
Oct. 31
Singspiration
COLUMBIA - The Tyrrell County Fifth Sunday Night Singspiration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
This will be an evening of hymns and gospel music presented by churches throughout the community.
Singspiration will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 502 Main St. in Columbia.
For more information, call 252-202-2330.
Nov. 4
Tot Time
The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “The Poppy Flower” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Children between the ages of three and five, accompanied by an adult will discover the meaning of the Poppy Flower and why they can be seen in the month of November.
Participants will read a book and complete a hands-on activity.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Nov. 6
Christmas Open House
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host its Museum Gift Shop Annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
North Carolina Author Blair Jackson will be onsite with her new book, “Captain Al and Big Blue.” The book is illustrated with 18 original water colors by local artist Mary Edwards.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Nov. 18
Know You Neighbor Meeting
EDENTON - The Know Your Neighbor Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in room 302 at the College of the Albemarle.
College of the Albemarle is located at 118 Blades St. in Edenton.
Nov. 23
Blood Drive
EDENTON - Rocky Hock Baptist Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. The church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
To register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
For more information, call 252-337-5766.
Nov. 30
Wreath & Garland Fundraiser
EDENTON – The Chowan County 4-H will host a wreath and garland fundraiser with the greenery available for pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Support the Chowan County 4-H by purchasing a wreath, garland or speciality item.
There are Fraser fur wreaths, Fraser Fir/White Pine wreaths, Boxwood wreaths, Christmas stars and White Pine garland available in different sizes.
The greenery will come from Pardue Farms in Alleghany County.
For more information, contact the Chowan County 4-H at 252-482-6585.
Dec. 4
Gingerbread Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread Workshop at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Join the museum in its annual tradition of decorating a gingerbread house from the Lovin’ Oven. Design a house with Ginch-like candies reflecting the museum’s decorations of Christmas at Who-Seum-Ville.
Gingerbread houses are limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. A complete registration form and payment is required. Registration for the event is non-refundable.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Lori Meads at 252-335-1453.
Ongoing
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.