TODAY
Easter Bunny breakfast
A community breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held at Historic Edenton State Historic Sites at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are $2.50 and available at edenton@ncdcr.gov.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Community prayer
The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence group will sponsor a Community Prayer at Providence Missionary Baptist Church at 214 E. Church St., Edenton, at 5 p.m. The April prayer will cover Police Zone 4.
THURSDAY
Health screenings
The Chowan Senior Center will host vision and hearing screenings at 204 E. Church St., Edenton, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Author book signing
Author Susan Harrell Brickhead sign copies of her newly release book, “Across the Field,” a history of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church through photographs, at the church at at 122 Warren Grove Road, Edenton, Friday, Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Legion dinner sale
American Legion Post 40 will sell barbecue chicken plates at 1317 West Queen St., Edenton, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10.
Pilgrimage of homes
A self-guided tour through the heart of Historic Edenton and the surrounding countryside that highlights homes with architecture spanning two centuries will be held Friday and Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets at edentonpilgramage.org. Call the Edenton Women’s Club at 484-883-7108.
UPCOMING
Chowan Dems
The Chowan County Democratic Party will hold its County Convention virtually Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. Access the meeting by emailing democratschowan@gmail.com or calling John at 617-838-1513.
Aces dinner sale
The John A. Holmes softball and football teams will sell pork chop plates at the school at 600 Woodward St., Edenton, Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
15th Children’s Fest
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival at the Perquimans Recreation Center, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include petting zoo, games, car seat checks. Contact: 482-3035.
5K Run for Hope
The John A. Holmes High School 5K Run for Hope hosted by the Herren Project Club is planned for 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at 600 Woodward St., Edenton. Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/5krun4hope. Cost day of the event is $30.
Monument dedication
The Lawrence/Patience Monument in Edenton’s African American Cemetery will be held Saturday, April 22, at noon at Providence Burial Ground at 300 State Road 1234 in Edenton.
Rocky Hock Opry
The Rocky Hock Spring Opry Concert will be held Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at John A. Holmes High School at 600 Woodard St., Edenton. Call 252-482-4621.
Vehicle Day
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and White Oak Elementary will host Vehicle Day on Tuesday, April 25, for White Oak students in pre-K through second grade and D.F. Walker Elementary students in grades 3-5. Businesses that would like to participate should call Susan Creed at the Chamber office at 252-482-3400.
Master Gardeners
The Albemarle Master Gardeners will host its 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford. The annual event, which raises funds for the group’s scholarship fund, will includes plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, an Ask a Master Gardener booth, children’s garden activities, a raffle, and lunch options.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
No Show Family Picnic
Kid’s First is hosting its first Hide in Plain Sight-No Show Family Picnic during the month of April in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness month. Respond at https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/LetsHideinPlainSightFamilyPicnic.
Golf tournament
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.