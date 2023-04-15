TODAY
Author book signing
Author Susan Harrell Brickhead sign copies of her newly release book, “Across the Field,” a history of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church through photographs, at the church at at 122 Warren Grove Road, Edenton, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Legion dinner sale
American Legion Post 40 will sell barbecue chicken plates at 1317 West Queen St., Edenton, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10.
Pilgrimage of Homes
The Edenton Woman’s Club’s Pilgrimage of Historic Homes, a self-guided tour through the heart of Historic Edenton, will be held Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets at edentonpilgramage.org. Call Edenton Women’s Club at 484-883-7108.
WEDNESDAY
Chowan Dems
The Chowan County Democratic Party will hold its County Convention virtually at 7 p.m. Access the meeting by emailing democratschowan@gmail.com or calling John at 617-838-1513.
THURSDAY
Aces dinner sale
The John A. Holmes softball and football teams will sell pork chop plates at the school at 600 Woodward St., Edenton, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Free delivery of orders of 10 more plates available within reasonable distance.
UPCOMING
15th Children’s Fest
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival at the Perquimans Recreation Center, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include petting zoo, games, car seat checks. Contact: 482-3035.
Flea market, bake sale
St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton will host a Flea Market & Bake Sale in the church parking lot and parish hall at 207 N. Broad St., Edenton, Saturday, April 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Contact: Elaine at emoriarty@nc.rr.com.
5K Run for Hope
The John A. Holmes High School 5K Run for Hope hosted by the Herren Project Club is planned for 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at 600 Woodward St., Edenton. Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/5krun4hope. Cost day of the event is $30.
Monument dedication
The Lawrence/Patience Monument in Edenton’s African American Cemetery will be held Saturday, April 22, at noon at Providence Burial Ground at 300 State Road 1234 in Edenton.
Rocky Hock Opry
The Rocky Hock Spring Opry Concert will be held Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at John A. Holmes High School at 600 Woodard St., Edenton. Call 252-482-4621.
Vehicle Day
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and White Oak Elementary will host Vehicle Day on Tuesday, April 25, for White Oak students in pre-K through second grade and D.F. Walker Elementary students in grades 3-5. Businesses that would like to participate should call Susan Creed at the Chamber office at 252-482-3400.
Master Gardeners
The Albemarle Master Gardeners will host its 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford. The annual event, which raises funds for the group’s scholarship fund, will includes plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, an Ask a Master Gardener booth, children’s garden activities, a raffle, and lunch options.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
No Show Family Picnic
Kid’s First is hosting its first Hide in Plain Sight-No Show Family Picnic during the month of April in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness month. Respond at https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/LetsHideinPlainSightFamilyPicnic.
Golf tournament
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.