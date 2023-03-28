TODAY
Farmer’s Market
The Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
Boating safety
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1602 will offer a boating safety course at American Legion Post 40 at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $25 for the first family member, $15 for each additional family member. Contact: Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
Volunteer Appreciation
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host a Volunteer Appreciation Day to thank current volunteers and welcome new ones from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center in Hertford.
Community yard sale
The Perquimans County Center for Active Living will host a Community Yard Sale at 1072 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Dog Festival
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Dog Festival at the Perquimans County Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, which will feature various dog contests, each with prizes, is a fundraiser for the Chamber, AWARE, the Tri-County Animal Shelter, and the SPCA of Elizabeth City.
UPCOMING
Easter Bunny breakfast
A community breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held at Historic Edenton State Historic Sites at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are $2.50 and available at edenton@ncdcr.gov.
Community prayer
The Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence group will sponsor a Community Prayer at Providence Missionary Baptist Church at 214 E. Church St., Edenton, Monday, April 10, at 5 p.m. The April prayer will cover Police Zone 4.
Author book signing
Author Susan Harrell Brickhead sign copies of her newly release book, “Across the Field,” a history of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church through photographs, at the church at at 122 Warren Grove Road, Edenton, Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Legion dinner sale
American Legion Post 40 will sell barbecue chicken plates at 1317 West Queen St., Edenton, Friday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10.
Pilgrimage of homes
A self-guided tour through the heart of Historic Edenton and the surrounding countryside that highlights homes with architecture spanning two centuries will be held Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets at edentonpilgramage.org. Call the Edenton Women’s Club at 484-883-7108.
Aces dinner sale
The John A. Holmes softball and football teams will sell pork chop plates at the school at 600 Woodward St., Edenton, Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Open Door fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street Friday, April 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.
15th Children’s Fest
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival at the Perquimans Recreation Center, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include petting zoo, games, car seat checks. Contact: 482-3035.
Dine Drink & Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org.
5K Run for Hope
The John A. Holmes High School 5K Run for Hope hosted by the Herren Project Club is planned for 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at 600 Woodward St., Edenton. Cost is $25 and pre-registration is required at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/5krun4hope. Cost day of the event is $30.
Monument dedication
The Lawrence/Patience Monument in Edenton’s African American Cemetery will be held Saturday, April 22, at noon at Providence Burial Ground at 300 State Road 1234 in Edenton.
Rocky Hock Opry
The Rocky Hock Spring Opry Concert will be held Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at John A. Holmes High School at 600 Woodard St., Edenton. Call 252-482-4621.
Vehicle Day
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and White Oak Elementary will host Vehicle Day on Tuesday, April 25, for White Oak students in pre-K through second grade and D.F. Walker Elementary students in grades 3-5. Businesses that would like to participate should call Susan Creed at the Chamber office at 252-482-3400.
Master Gardeners
The Albemarle Master Gardeners will host its 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford. The annual event, which raises funds for the group’s scholarship fund, will includes plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, an Ask a Master Gardener booth, children’s garden activities, a raffle, and lunch options.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
No Show Family Picnic
Kid’s First is hosting its first Hide in Plain Sight-No Show Family Picnic during the month of April in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness month. Respond at https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/LetsHideinPlainSightFamilyPicnic.
Golf tournament
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.
ONGOING
Wastewater Report available for review
COLUMBIA – The town of Columbia annual 2022 Wastewater report is available for review at the Town of Columbia Municipal Building, during weekday office hours.
The public is invited to review the report.
The Town of Columbia Municipal Building is located at 103 Main St. in Columbia.
American Legion Events
EDENTON – Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.
Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.
No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.
American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
Edenton Farmers Market
EDENTON – The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays during the colder season.
The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.
Edenton Lions Club
EDENTON – The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday at Edenton Baptist Church.
The club is looking for new members.
Edenton Baptist Church is located at 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.
Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans
EDENTON – The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40
The American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.
Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club
EDENTON – The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse. The club is always welcoming new members.
For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.
The clubhouse is located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton.
River City Toastmasters
WINDSOR – The River City Toastmasters, a community club composed of people who are committed to developing public speaking and leadership skills – meets virtually from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
To attend a Zoom meeting, visit the organization’s webpage at https://rivercitytm.toastmastersclubs.org.
The meetings are free and open to the public.