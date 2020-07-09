Chowan County recently received a donation of pet oxygen masks from the Mona Pants Foundation, based in Zebulon.
Chowan County Animal Control Director Louann Fisher recently presented the masks to the Edenton Fire Department and the Center Hill Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department.
The Mona Pants Foundation, a registered 501©(3) nonprofit, helps raise money for various animal rescue projects including helping with dogs’ medical expenses, providing bullet-proof vests for police K-9 units and the pet oxygen masks.
The Foundation is named for Mona Pants, a rescued Boston Terrier. The Mona Pants Foundation has taken the rescue/fundraising to a national level where groups from all over the country can be helped.