A group of panelists discussed the difficulty of getting broadband to rural areas. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the gap between those who have broadband and those who don’t.
NC Rural Center’s advocacy program, Rural Counts, brought together several broadband leaders and lawmakers to discuss the industry last week during an online panel. It was the first of a five-part webinar series, Rural Talk.
Robert Hosford, USDA Rural Development state director, noted that much can be accomplished if broadband is brought to a rural area.
“A lack of the technology has a direct impact on work-force development and schools,” he said. “Some kids in the state are not able to take advantage of the remote-learning services being provided by schools during this pandemic. Just because there is adequate service at work, doesn’t mean there is service at home. Whether a kid goes to school in Raleigh’s Five-Points area, rural Perquimans County or Columbus County, they have to have access to the Internet.”
Jody Huestess, vice president of marketing and sales at the Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation in Shallotte, noted that broadband isn’t just for streaming TV shows. “I’m grateful for the service we have. I have a second-grader and fourth-grader at home. The fourth-grader does Zoom calls with her class three times a week. She can continue classroom-type discussions from home with classmates across the county. If she weren’t able to use that, I’m not sure how she’d get these things done.”
ATMC is one of seven telephone co-op in the state. It also provides broadband service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 80 percent of its office staff now works at home. “Our call center for repairs and customer service is now spread over three counties. They all work virtually, as if they are all in the same place. … We’re able to keep their jobs moving and provide great service to our customers.”
Jeff Sural, North Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Office director, noted how the COVID-19 pandemic highlights inequality throughout the state.
“It’s brought the bare the different between the have and have-nots,” he said. “If you have broadband, you are able to continue to do a lot of things your were able to do at work.”
The state has many good companies working to provide access, but the issue in rural areas has to do with population density and the ability to invest and sustain viable business models, Sural noted.
Huestess noted places that need broadband must have someone take a leadership role and push for services. “You can’t sit back as an individual and think ‘It would be great to have internet. Someone may be working on it.’
“Even some spots in the state’s more populated counties do not have broadband access. You have to step up and champion for getting that service.”
Installing broadband is an expensive undertaking – costing $30,000 to $50,000 a mile to install. “It makes no financial sense, but if you get some funding, it may be feasible,” Huestess said. “Now if they are installing, they have to make is sustainable to serve you now and 10-15 years from now. You only want to spend that money once.”
Amid the COVID-19 tragedy, rural broadband proponents have opportunities to highlight the problems challenging the technology, Sural said. He noted that folks should advocate for themselves by researching the issue.
“There is a lot of data that some people should have broadband services. What we’re finding is that service may be available down the street or across the street from you, but not in your household,” Sural said.
The North Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Office is working to provide a survey to the public in the coming days. The goal is to overlay survey information with federal data to see where state and federal funding is really needed.
Sural noted that the primary barrier to getting broadband access into homes is the cost.
“Affordability is a big issue, and next of course is access,” he said.
By having affordable broadband, individuals can have access to programs and incentives that can help them more fully integrate in society. Having access to telehealth and remote learning is important.
“We must sure people in vulnerable populations understand how important and essential the internet is,” Sural said.
Huestess noted that his cooperative was founded to serve rural areas. It may be a model for other rural areas to get broadband service.
“Some for-profits don’t want to bring broadband to the areas we serve,” he said. “Nonprofits don’t report to Wall Street, so we can take a longer time to get payback on our investment.”
Sural noted that several rural communities have gotten creative to bring broadband to their residents. For example, Colerain partnered with a small cable company to expand service.
“Roanoke saw a need in the community when a number of customers took action,” he said. “A company stepped up and provided venture capital to provide the broadband service.”
Besides the panel, NC Rural Center had two state lawmakers – State Senator Harry Brown and State Representative Zack Hawkins – weigh in on the broadband issue.
Brown, who represents Jones and Onslow counties, noted how important it is to find a provider who is willing to put together a plan for rural, less-populated area. He also noted that getting reliable, fast service to rural areas is important, as a long-term solution.
Hawkins, an Elizabeth City State University graduate who represents the NC House’s 31st District in Durham, grew up in Beaufort County. He noted that 18 million people in the United States do not have broadband access.
“The state has to ensure that it is provided to rural areas. We have to ensure small town entrepreneurship,” he said. “Teachers shouldn’t have to worry about going to McDonald’s to use its wi-fi to conduct their remote-learning classes.”
Hawkins noted that broadband access is a nonpartisan issue.
“We want to make sure every county had the ability to access it,” he said. “One hundred years ago, the state enacted legislation that brought electricity to every home across the state. Broadband is the electric issue of the modern day. This is the defining issue of our time.”