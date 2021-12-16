The streets of Edenton were full of Christmas cheer during the annual Christmas parade on Dec. 11.
The theme this year: “The Thrill of Hope,” according to Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Director Susan Creed.
A total of 45 entries lined Broad Street from the Edenton Village Shopping Center to the downtown waterfront. Ranging from the Grinch to cub scouts and from submarine veterans to classic cars, the offering was diverse and festive.
The weather was a bit unusual for a Christmas celebration, a balmy morning with temperatures well above average and a hazy sunlight to greet revelers.
The event was a return to form for the Edenton Christmas Parade, which held a “reverse” parade – or a drive thru event – last year. As the region slowly slips back into some form of normalcy in the midst of the pandemic, long beloved events such as the parade were welcomed back with open arms.
Leading the parade was Chowan County Sheriff Edward Basnight and Edenton Police Chief Henry King. Following the two law enforcement leaders was Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden, while the floats and bands followed suit after.
Interspersed throughout the procession were four local bands: John A. Holmes High, Bertie High, Northeastern High and Pasquotank County High marched their way down Broad Street, filling the streets with music and pride.
Chowan County businesses from Regulator Marine to Mamasita’s offered their own decorative floats and greeted the crowds that assembled along the one mile parade route. Candy was offered, children cheered and parents waved at all who passed by.
Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings cruised down Broad Street in his 1960 Chevrolet Impala, alongside Mayor Pro-Tem Elton Bond.
At the finale of the parade, Santa Claus greeted all of the excited children from atop a fire engine.
In front of the Chowan County Courthouse, judges gathered to decide on the top three floats of the morning; which ones emphasized “The Thrill of Hope?”
Taking first place was Chowan County Farm Bureau, second place was D.F. Walker Elementary School and third place was Cub Scout Pack 164 – whose float was called “The Thrill of Hopeful Future Leaders.” The winners will receive cash prizes courtesy of the Chamber of Commerce.
The enthusiasm for a renewed parade was evident in the eyes of Chamber Director Susan Creed.
“It was fantastic,” she said after the event. “We had a big turnout, everybody was excited and energized to be in the parade.”
